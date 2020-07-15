Protective equipment giveaway set for Friday
KANKAKEE — Morning Star and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center will be giving way Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) packages which include a mask, gloves, and hand sanitizer. The items will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
The drive-thru service will be on a first come-first served basis.
For more information, call project leader Mary Archie at 815-295-1321.
Harvest Daze
2020 is canceled
WATSEKA — As with so many events and activities, the board of the Iroquois County Historical Society has voted to cancel this year’s Harvest Daze due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event takes place the first weekend of October.
The ICHS, which supports the Old Courthouse Museum at 103 W. Cherry in Watseka, has depended on Harvest Daze as a fundraiser to maintain, restore, repair and conduct general upkeep of the more than 100-year-old building. Because the ICHS is a nonprofit, the group plans to host smaller fundraisers for late summer and early fall in order to provide funds for the museum.
Some events, such as the Farmers’ Market each Wednesday on the grounds of the museum, are still in place. The museum is also open to the public, but there are requirements which need to be met, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, which is located in the museum, is also open.
For more information, call the office at 815-432-2215.
Chess Club plans to meet July 20 at library
KANKAKEE — The Chess Club is planning its next meeting for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20 at the Kankakee Public Library.
The club provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and playing levels can come together to play one another in the strategic game of chess.
All are invited to attend and bringing a friend is encouraged but not required. Chess boards are provided, but players can choose to bring their own boards.
Meeting in the library’s third-floor meeting room, the meeting is free to attend. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Library hosts
band-aid, sunscreen drive for homeless
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library and Fortitude Community Outreach are seeking specific donations to help the homeless in our community.
Fortitude is a homeless outreach program that seeks to help the neediest in our community by partnering with local churches and agencies to deliver food, clothing, information and more on a weekly basis.
Each month, the Kankakee Public Library will have a donation that targets specific items to donate to help others within the community. July’s items are band-aids and sunscreen. Donations can be deposited in the designated blue bin inside the doors of the Kankakee Public Library.
For more information, contact the library at 815-939-4564.
New networking
group connects
LGBTQ community
KANKAKEE — NetWERKing is a new group at the Kankakee Public Library that aims to connect the LGBTQ community.
The goal is to find new friends, support, and a safe place to have a good time, according to a press release. This group will have events to participate in such as book discussions, game nights, discussion panels, and always a place to safely connect and support one another.
The group meets from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight in the library’s fourth-floor auditorium. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and maintain social
distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!