Improve your speaking, leadership skills
The Key City Toastmaster group continues to meet via virtual connection and encourages anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills to join them.
Members meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. To learn how to join the virtual meeting, call 815-935-1482 or email czetta1@sbcglobal.net or grnhiggins@comcast.net.
Kankakee fishing derby postponed
KANKAKEE — The 2020 Kankakee River Fishing Derby, originally scheduled for June 26, has been postponed for at least 30 days. Event organizers say that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources currently cannot commit to a date to assist with Shock and Tag Day. Without their help, Ken Munjoy said they cannot tag fish for the derby.
