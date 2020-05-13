Group will honor veterans with flags at cemeteries
The Kankakee County Veterans Council has announced that U.S. flags will be placed on veterans’ graves on May 21 and 22.
Volunteers will start at 8 a.m. May 21, at Mount Calvary Cemetery located near I-57 on East Court Street. Once finished, they’ll move on to Mound Grove Cemetery in Brookmont and work for the remainder of the day or until finished. Then, on May 22, volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Memorial Gardens located east of Route 17 at Lowe Road.
Social distancing will be in place and those attending are asked to bring a mask. For more information, call Edward Peters at 815-953-4572.
KC-CASA offers crisis intervention training sessions
KANKAKEE — KC-CASA is offering its 40-hour crisis intervention training session virtually for prospective volunteers, professionals and students.
Training will consist of 16 virtual Zoom sessions and two in-office sessions. Training begins May 21 and will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each Zoom session is from 6 to 8 p.m.
All 40 hours of training are mandatory and must be completed in order to be certified. Attendance will be taken at every session. Makeups are available but limited.
KC-CASA volunteers are often the first contact survivors of sexual assault have with the organization. They can have an enormous effect on a survivor’s healing journey. Volunteer opportunities include serving on a 24-hour crisis hotline as an on-call advocate, helping at special events and fundraisers and helping in the office.
For more information about the training, call Hannah at 815-932-7273, ext. 228, or email at hewoldt@kc-casa.org.
Kankakee library offering virtual library cards
KANKAKEE — Though the library is closed, that doesn’t mean residents don’t still have access to its resources.
The Kankakee Public Library is offering “Virtual Library Cards” for residents who live in Kankakee city limits. Cardholders can access thousands of online resources including e-books, audio books, TV shows and movies.
If you live in city limits but do not have a library card, you can apply online at lions-online.org.
Once your application is approved you will be emailed a virtual library card and pin number to use for e-books and other e-resources.
When the library reopens, you can bring in your driver’s license or state ID to receive your physical library card.
Take part in Manteno flag program, help Scouts
MANTENO — There’s still time to sign up for the Manteno Flags program coordinated by the Boy Scout Troop 382.
Through the program, 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flags will be attached to 8-foot poles that will be placed in the front yards of residents who have purchased it for $40. The flags will be raised on four patriotic holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
On the holidays, the flags are to be posted by troop members and leaders in the hours just after sunrise and taken down and stored before sundown on those same days.
Proceeds from flag sales will be used for Scouting camps and gear. The Scout chapter is open to boys from fifth grade through high school.
Flag order forms can be found at Manteno Village Hall or by searching for Manteno Flags on Facebook.
