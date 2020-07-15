Chess Club plans to meet July 20 at library
KANKAKEE — The Chess Club is planning its next meeting for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20 at the Kankakee Public Library.
The club provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and playing levels can come together to play one another in the strategic game of chess.
All are invited to attend and bringing a friend is encouraged but not required. Chess boards are provided, but players can choose to bring their own boards.
Meeting in the library’s third-floor meeting room, the meeting is free to attend. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Library hosts band-aid, sunscreen drive for homeless
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library and Fortitude Community Outreach are seeking specific donations to help the homeless in our community.
Fortitude is a homeless outreach program that seeks to help the neediest in our community by partnering with local churches and agencies to deliver food, clothing, information and more on a weekly basis.
Each month, the Kankakee Public Library will have a donation that targets specific items to donate to help others within the community. July’s items are band-aids and sunscreen. Donations can be deposited in the designated blue bin inside the doors of the Kankakee Public Library.
For more information, contact the library at 815-939-4564.
