Learn how to plan better, save money on food
At the end of a busy day, when you’re hungry and tired, do you go home knowing you’re all set to prepare a tasty, healthy dinner or do you pick up food at the most convenient spot? Are you happy with the amount of money you spend on food every month?
The University of Illinois Extension is offering a webinar that will examine strategies you can use to keep food costs low and teach you to create a realistic food plan that balances money, time and nutritional needs.
The “How to Save Money on Food” webinar on Zoom will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9. To join, register by Monday, June 8 at go.illinois.edu/SaveMoneyonFood2020.
Theater group pushing
season back to 2021
CISSNA PARK — The Country Theatre Workshop is postponing its 39th season, saying this is “just an intermission and the next act will resume in 2021.”
The 39th season will open in the summer of 2021 and will include “My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” and “Peter Pan.”
For more information or to learn tentative show dates, visit countrytheatre.org.
Church plans to serve
local healthcare workers
KANKAKEE — Second Baptist Church in Kankakee is planning to serve meals to local essential workers with Riverside Medical Center and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
The church, located at 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee, will serve both lunch and dinner during the events.
The first event will feed workers at Riverside on Monday, with St. Mary’s coming at a later date.
The church says this will be an ongoing service and will include nursing facilities as well.
For more information, call Evelyn Prude at 815-549-6327.
Iroquois hospital pharmacy
now offering delivery
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital continues to expand as an organization by making healthcare needs more accessible for the community. IMH will now be offering free medication delivery to patients at home or their place of work.
“The IMH Pharmacy team is committed to ensuring all patients receive necessary prescription medications and counseling from a pharmacist,” said pharmacy director Michael Sandsmark. “Unfortunately, for many patients getting to the prescription counter is not possible or safe because they may be homebound, lack reliable transportation, or may not want to travel during the current pandemic. We hope free prescription delivery will allow these patients to continue to take their medications as prescribed and get medication advice from a pharmacist over the telephone.”
Medication is able to be delivered to Watseka, Milford, Sheldon, Crescent City, Gilman, and other surrounding communities. The cutoff time for same-day prescription orders will be 9:30 a.m. Delivery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You do not have to be a current patient of the hospital to use its pharmacy.
