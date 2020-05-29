Fireball Festival postponed until 2021
CRESCENT CITY — Crescent City's Fireball Festival will not be held in 2020.
"The committee has made the tough call to postpone this year's celebration until 2021," read a post on the event's Facebook page.
Calling it a time "for people to come together to celebrate the resilience and spirit of our town," organizers say it had become clear that the scale of celebration the community looks forward to every five years just isn't possible this year.
The event is being postponed to 2021, set for Father's Day weekend (June 18-20). At that time, the festival will mark the 50th anniversary of the devastating train derailment/explosion.
Organizers thank all who helped with planning the event and encourage those with an interest to keep connected through the group's Facebook page, Crescent City Fireball Festival.
Youth center to reopen in Watseka
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Youth Center will reopen at Wednesday, June 3, with new rules in place. The center is for local middle and high school students and billed as a safe place to hang out and relax.
In an effort to comply with the requirements of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, the center will be open for two hours starting at 3 p.m. and then closed for 15 to 30 minutes to clean. The facility will reopen and then close at 8 p.m.
No more than 10 people will be permitted in the youth center at a time and includes staff. If you are not allowed in the first session, you will be first in for the second session.
Masks must be worn and temperatures will be taken upon entry. The center is located at 114 N. 3rd St., Watseka.
For more information, visit the center's website at iroquoiscountyyouthcenter.godaddysites.com
