Free holiday show on Dec. 7 features ‘The Grinch’
The Gleaner Life Insurance Society will host a free holiday showing of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Classic Cinemas Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Children are invited to meet Santa Claus before the show. There also will be free giveaways.Olivet production will feature 19 student actors
Olivet Nazarene University will present “You Can’t Take It with You” Dec. 7-10 in the Kresge Auditorium on campus.
Written by Moss Hart and George Kauffman, “You Can’t Take It with You” follows character Alice Sycamore as she falls in love with Tony Kirby. When their families meet for the first time, the young couple realizes their family dynamics couldn’t be more different.
The production features 19 student actors and is directed by Olivet seniors Abriella Caravette and Emily Curtis.
“Sometimes we, as humans, get caught up in what has to be done and forget about the everyday moments with the people around us that are so special,” Caravette said.
“You Can’t Take It with You” will be performed 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9; and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.10.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior adults 65 and older.
This is a public event. Tickets are available at olivet.edu/tickets.
