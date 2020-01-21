KANKAKEE — Well-respected, honored and appreciated for his civil rights activism, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. earned his place as one of the most influential figures in American and world history.
In honor of his birthday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation celebrated his legacy with three events over the holiday weekend.
The honorary events included a church service and gospel concert at First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee featuring the Olivet Nazarene Proclamation Choir, Second Baptist Church youth choir, Voices of Joy youth choir of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and Kankakee United Community Choir on Sunday.
On Saturday, a youth open house was held at the Kankakee Public Library.
Then, on Monday, the community gathered for an interfaith celebration prayer breakfast at Quality Inn in Bradley.
“Today, we honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Sen. Patrick Joyce said. “There is so much to be said about his remarkable life and his fight for equality and fairness.”
Joyce read a King quote, “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
The senator added, “My mom and dad both served. Today, I travel door-to-door talking with residents. I strive to serve with an open heart and clear mind. Let’s work every day — together.”
Bradley Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Watson welcomed guests and quoted King, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
“Let’s continue to communicate the move forward as one,” Watson said.
“I appreciate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. He fought for justice and inclusion,” Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. “We need to address social ills. As a community leader, I make equity for all a priority. Where we allocate funding indicates what we value and who we value.”
The interfaith prayer breakfast also included prayers for the president, military, universal healing, protection, education, the justice system, homeless and community unity.
The breakfast was followed by an Ecumenical service at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church in Kankakee.
The prayer breakfast planning committee included president and chairman of special events Dr. Patricia Polk, co-chairmen Kankakee Alderman Mike O’Brien and Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds Lori Gadbois and hostess Kankakee County board member Carol Webber.
