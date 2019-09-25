Thursday, Sept. 26
Living Alternatives annual Life Banquet, benefiting the Pregnancy Resource Center at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event 6:30 p.m. No cost to attend but reservations suggested. Register and info. online hopeforafuture.com.
Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27
Fall Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., (use alley entrance) Kankakee. Housewares, books, clothes and more. Proceeds Benefit Tabea Society.
Friday, Sept. 27
Mental Health RoundTable, Suicide Discussion Panel, 7:45 to 9 a.m., Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. Free networking event for everyone to learn about mental health and who is doing what to respond to the local need. This is open to everyone. facebook.com/mhnkankakee.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Love and Healthiness Health and Wellness Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. Free. Event includes American Red Cross Blood Drive, exercise and cooking demonstrations, sickle cell screenings, blood pressure and diabetic screenings, fire safety, traffic stop safety, massage therapy, activities for the children and more.
Family Movie Day, the final Avengers movie (PG-13), 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Free admission. Free popcorn and lemonade.
Diamond Live and The Heart of Garth, 7 p.m., Watseka Theatre, $35. Tributes to two amazing legends of the music world, Neil Diamond and Garth Brooks, in one show starring tribute artist Steve Richards.
I & M Canal Bike Share Site Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and National Public Lands Day, 1 p.m. gather at the new bike rack at the Iron Bridge Trailhead, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie property. First 50 people receive free commemorative T-shirt and everyone receives I & M souvenir pin and coupon to try the bike share program. Info. 815-423-6370 or heritagecorridorcvb.com/2019-canal-bike-share-system.
Fall Colors Interpretive Hike, 1:30 p.m., immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Iron Bridge Trailhead, Midewin. Explore the fall colors. Register 815-423-6370.
Saturday, Sept. 28 — Sunday, Sept. 29
Alpaca Farm Days, free, 3 to 5 p.m. each day, 3050 N. 1700E Road, Martinton. Activities include a farm tour, meet and greet with the alpacas and demonstrations on how alpaca fiber is spun into yarn, which is then made into things such as scarves, hats, gloves, socks and stuffed plush toys. Please, no outside dogs as their alpacas find unfamiliar dogs very stressful. Info. heidelberrfarms.com.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Breakfast Fundraiser for Papineau Fire Protection District, 7 a.m. to noon, 100 E. Taylor St., Papineau. All you can eat; $8 adults, $6 children, ages 5 and younger eat free. Info. 815-383-0113.
St. Peter’s Family Style Chicken Dinner and Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Clifton. $10 per person. Fried chicken, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, drink and dessert. There also will be a candy and variety booth of many homemade items.
Sons of Italy Spaghetti Supper, noon to 4 p.m., Bishop McNamara School in Bourbonnais (formerly Maternity BVM School), 308 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais. Cost: Adults $10, 12 and younger $5. Meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, drinks. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s, Autism, Catholic Charities, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, KCC scholarships, Harbor House and The Salvation Army. Carryouts available. Tickets at door, from lodge members, call 815-933-4935 or email philangelo@comcast.net.
Monday, Sept. 30
Uke and Me: A ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Limestone Library. Crafts, stories and music to help children age 6 months to 5 years develop a love for reading.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library, Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Candlelight Vigil for Survivors and Victims of Domestic Violence, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Courthouse. Candlelight vigil in memory of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and in honor of those who have survived. Candles will be provided. This event will kickoff Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Info. harborhousedv.org/events.html
Turkey Supper, Donovan United Methodist Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 208 Lyle Ave., Donovan. Carryouts begin at 4:30 p.m. with the regular dining beginning at 5 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children 6 and older, free for children 5 and younger. The dining room is handicap accessible. Turkey and all the trimmings.
