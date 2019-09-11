Thursday, Sept. 12
Joan and Bette/Bette and Joan. A one-woman musical presentation, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Exhaustively researched, the show presents 14 songs with hilarious, brilliant lyrics. Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, iconic superstars of the silver screen from the ’30s-’60s and beyond, find themselves in purgatory … in the same body.
Friday, Sept. 13
Kankakee Kultivators meeting, noon lunch, meeting follows. Kankakee County Museum, Kankakee. September meeting spotlights sisters Ann Harms and Tricia Campbell demonstrating how to create a potted garden of succulents and then their creation raffled off to an attendee. Master gardeners Lois Ware and Gayle Fischer hold a Q-and-A session afterward. Free program.
Bingo with the Books, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Library. Second Friday of each month. Prizes. snacks.
Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14
Yard Sale to benefit New Beginnings for Cats shelter in Bourbonnais Township, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1474 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee. All of the proceeds for this eighth annual Kita Marie Memorial Yard Sale goes to benefit animals. All types of items.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival, Momence, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission, free parking. Bingo and other games, petting zoo, pony rides, harvest market, instant money tree, cash raffle, food booths, live entertainment. Info. 815-472-3700, ext. 1014.
Bonfield United Methodist Church Pork Chop meal, 4:30 to 7 p.m. $6 per person. Proceeds used for mission projects. Meal deal includes sandwich, chips, cookies, drink. Info. 815-401-3689.
Fundraising Breakfast for the Martinton Community Food Pantry, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Martin Parish Hall, Martinton. Pancake, sausage and biscuit and gravy fundraiser. Any donations go to feed the hungry of Iroquois County. The event coincides with the Martinton Fire and EMS Day in the Park.
Fall Basket Bingo Fundraising for Fight Club Survivor, 5 p.m. start, 6 p.m. Bingo begins. Beecher Amvet’s Hall Post 67, 532 Gould St., Beecher. $20 per person. Raffles, food, vendors. Info. fightclubsurvivor.org
Drop-In Lego Building, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Limestone Library. Play session for all of the family, creating buildings and creatures with Lego blocks. Free. All supplies provided.
Chess Club, Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor. Free. Meets each first and third Monday. Provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and skill levels can come together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Therapy Animals Program, 6:30 p.m., Watseka Public Library. Free program. Meet two comfort animals, a dog and a horse, and their caregivers. Therapy animals promote mental wellness and healing for all. They are trained to help people who are suffering and in need. Info. 815-432-4544.
TJ Martinson, author of “The Reign of the Kingfisher,” 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Thirty years ago, a superhero tried to save Chicago. Now, the city is again under siege in this gritty and suspenseful novel. Presentation, question time, book signing.
Lifestyle 360: Keeping Fit Indoors, 9 a.m. social time, 9:15 a.m. speaker. Program by Manteno Chamber. Raffles, prizes, free coffee and doughnuts. Info. online mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Kankakee Art League Meeting, Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Meets at 10 a.m. for business meeting, followed by an art technique tutorial by Marilyn Wilken, then the annual potluck lunch. Info. teenajami@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 19
“All the Queen’s Horses” Film Showing, 6 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St. Free. The documentary investigates the life of former Dixon Comptroller-Treasurer Rita Crundwell, who stole more than $53 million in public funds. The film explores the causes and effects of the largest municipal fraud case in U.S. history.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. It is important to develop verbal and nonverbal communication and other skills to provide confidence. Meetings first and third Thursday.
Saturday. Sept. 21
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Class of 1964’s 55th class reunion, begins at 5 p.m. at the Kankakee Country Club. Reservations 815-937-3707, ext. 6003.
C.A.R.E’s Color Run to benefit Chebanse Elementary and Ashkum Early Literacy students and teachers. 5K Run/Walk $35, 1 Mile Fun Run $15. This event is part of the Chebanse Homecoming. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. First South St., Chebanse. Registration 7-7:45 a.m. Info. facebook.com/4caregroup.
Monday, Sept. 23
Cricut Basics — share ideas and techniques, 4 p.m., Kankakee Library. Cricut machines are great electronic cutting machines for DIY projects and crafts. Learn to use Cricut Design Space software to best use your machine. Share ideas and techniques and improve your crafting game. Please bring your own supplies.
Uke and Me: A ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Tai Chi with the Community Wellness Group, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, fourth floor gallery. Meets 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month for a relaxing hour of Tai Chi.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Living Alternatives Annual Life Banquet benefiting the Pregnancy Resource Center at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event 6:30 p.m. No cost to attend but reservations suggested. Register and info. online hopeforafuture.com.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Family Movie Day, the final Avengers movie (PG13), 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Free admission. Free popcorn and lemonade.
Diamond Live and The Heart of Garth, 7 p.m., Watseka Theatre, $35. Tributes to two amazing legends of the music world, Neil Diamond and Garth Brooks, in one show starring tribute artist Steve Richards.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Sons of Italy Spaghetti Supper, noon-4 p.m., Bishop McNamara School in Bourbonnais (formerly Maternity BVM School), 308 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais. Cost: Adults $10, 12 and under $5. Meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, drinks. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s, Autism, Catholic Charities, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, KCC scholarships, Harbor House and The Salvation Army. Carryouts available. Tickets at door, from lodge members, call 815-933-4935 or email philangelo@comcast.net.
Thursday, Oct. 10
October Day of Prayer, Autumn Blessings, 9 a.m. to noon, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee, lower level. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Lifestyle 360: Field Trip — Manteno Fire Dept., 9 a.m. meet at the Manteno Fire Dept. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
{span}Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m. start (doors open at 6:30 a.m.), Kankakee Country Club. Speaker: Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby. Tickets $25, $250 for a table of 8. Info. CLPrayerBreakfast@gmail.com, {span}815-310-5807.{/span} {/span}
