Thursday, Sept. 19
“All the Queen’s Horses” Film Showing, 6 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St. Free. The documentary investigates the life of former Dixon Comptroller-Treasurer Rita Crundwell, who stole more than $53 million in public funds. The film explores the causes and effects of the largest municipal fraud case in U.S. history.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. It is important to develop verbal and nonverbal communication and other skills to provide confidence. Meetings first and third Thursday.
Saturday. Sept. 21
C.A.R.E’s Color Run to benefit Chebanse Elementary and Ashkum Early Literacy students and teachers. 5K Run/Walk $35, 1 Mile Fun Run $15. This event is part of the Chebanse Homecoming. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. First South St., Chebanse. Registration 7-7:45 a.m. Info. facebook.com/4caregroup.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Class of 1964’s 55th class reunion, begins at 5 p.m. at the Kankakee Country Club. Reservations 815-937-3707, ext. 6003.
Limestone Fire Protection District, 59th annual chicken bbq, noon to 7 p.m., Limestone Fire Station. Half dinners will be sold for $10, quarter dinners for $7. Dine-in and carryout available.
Limestone’s Community Day, free, 1-4 p.m., Limestone Community Church, 863 N 5000 W Road. Family fun, activities, prizes, food and learning. Information from various groups and organizations in the area. Pet adoption. Cake and Pie Bingo. Info. 815-592-2768.
Monday, Sept. 23
Cricut Basics — share ideas and techniques, 4 p.m., Kankakee Library. Cricut machines are great electronic cutting machines for DIY projects and crafts. Learn to use Cricut Design Space software to best use your machine. Share ideas and techniques and improve your crafting game. Please bring your own supplies.
Uke and Me: A ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Putting Your Garden to Bed, free program, 6 p.m., Peotone Library. Presentation by a master gardener from the University Of Illinois Extension Office Master Gardeners Program. If you are not sure on what to cut back and what to leave standing or how to get the plants ready for winter, this is a good program for you. Seating limited. Register 708-258-3436 or peotonelibrary.org.
Tai Chi with the Community Wellness Group, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, fourth floor gallery. Meets 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month for a relaxing hour of Tai Chi.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Living Alternatives Annual Life Banquet, benefiting the Pregnancy Resource Center at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event 6:30 p.m. No cost to attend but reservations suggested. Register and info. online hopeforafuture.com.
Friday, Sept. 27
Mental Health RoundTable, Suicide Discussion Panel, 7:45 a.m.-9 a.m., Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. Free networking event for everyone to learn about mental health and who is doing what to respond to the local need. This is open to everyone. facebook.com/mhnkankakee.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Family Movie Day, the final Avengers movie (PG13), 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Free admission. Free popcorn and lemonade.
Diamond Live and The Heart of Garth, 7 p.m., Watseka Theatre, $35. Tributes to two amazing legends of the music world, Neil Diamond and Garth Brooks, in one show starring tribute artist Steve Richards.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Sons of Italy Spaghetti Supper, noon-4 p.m., Bishop McNamara School in Bourbonnais (formerly Maternity BVM School), 308 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais. Cost: Adults $10, 12 and under $5. Meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, drinks. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s, Autism, Catholic Charities, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, KCC scholarships, Harbor House and The Salvation Army. Carryouts available. Tickets at door, from lodge members, call 815-933-4935 or email philangelo@comcast.net.
St. Peter’s Family Style Chicken Dinner and Bazaar, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Clifton. $10 per person. Fried chicken, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, drink and dessert. There will also be a candy and variety booth of many homemade items.
Monday, Sept. 30
Uke and Me: A ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.
Thursday, Oct. 10
October Day of Prayer, Autumn Blessings, 9 a.m. to noon, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee, lower level. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Lifestyle 360: Field Trip — Manteno Fire Dept., 9 a.m. meet at the Manteno Fire Dept. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m. start (doors open at 6:30 a.m.), Kankakee Country Club. Speaker: Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby. Tickets $25, $250 for a table of 8. Info. CLPrayerBreakfast@gmail.com, 815-310-5807.
