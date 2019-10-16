Thursday, Oct. 17
Homework Lab, 3 to 4 p.m., every Thursday until Dec. 19, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. If your homework is making you crazy, get some help at the Homework Lab. Adult volunteers and National Honor Society members help practice math facts, help you complete homework or work on reading skills. A reward card is punched each time you attend, and there are prizes for attendance.
Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m., third Thursday of each month, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. Learn a new game, bring a board game of your own or teach someone a game you love. Game night is for all ages. Among the choices at the library: Apples to Apples, One Night Werewolf, Dominoes, Jenga and UNO. They also have cards to play King’s Corners, or Rummy.
Lasagna dinner and more, 4 to 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee. Lasagna dinner, bake sale and book sale. Dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Carryouts available. Tickets at the door or in advance at the church office.
Jingle Bell Run Kickoff, 6 p.m., free, Adventure Commons (formerly Hidden Cove), 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. Information about the Dec. 8 run/walk at Kankakee Community College. Must RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 15, to money@arthritis.org. Info. http://jbr.org/Kankakee.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Friday, Oct. 18
Open Mic Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Inside Out, Gilman. Monthly event hosted by Ryan Leggott. All musicians welcome. Share your talents, share your art. Each allowed up to a half hour. To reserve a slot, call 815-265-9905.
Manteno’s Community Wicked Bunco, 7 to 10 p.m., Manteno Golf Course, $20 per person. All proceeds benefit the Manteno Library.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Book Signing with C.J. Rose, noon to 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble. Author of “Bridge of the Gods – A Generation Son Chronicle” and several other novels, as well as a companion cookbook.
Bowling Tournament for Homeless Shelters, organized by Women of The Moose, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Brookmont Bowling Center, Kankakee, $30, 9 pin no tap, doubles or singles handicap tournament for men and women teams. Handicap based on 90 percent of 220. Averages will be verified. Entry forms available at bowling center or 815-278-4533. Register soon.
Felix and Fingers Dueling Piano Fundraiser to benefit Bradley American Legion, 7 to 10 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m., 835 W. Broadway, Bradley. Tickets are $20 per person, on sale at Bradley American Legion or King Music, Bradley. Dueling pianos are interactive, with singing, dancing, basket raffles and 50/50 split the pot. Sponsored by Kankakee Emblem Club and Marine Corps League Detachment.
Family Fun Days, 10 a.m to 2 p.m., River Valley Arbor, Benoit’s Pumpkin Farm, 1330 Lowe Road, Kankakee. Free pumpkins for kids, free face painting and free balloons.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Collector Con, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Variety of vendors selling collectibles, comic books, video games, toys, sports cards, coins, rocks, buttons, art, decals and more. $30 admission, children 10 and younger enter free. Free comic book for each person. Raffles. Save $1 off admission by joining the Collector Con Facebook Group page.
Fall Music Concert: River Valley Wind and String Ensemble, 3 p.m., Kankakee High School auditorium, free, features popular movie music and classic standards. Info. 815-214-9855 or facebook.com/rivervalleystringensemble or windensemble.org.
Monday, Oct. 21
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
What It’s Worth, free opportunity to meet with antiques appraiser Mark Moran. 5 to 8 p.m., Kankakee Library. Space is limited, so pre-registration required, 815-939-4564.
“Gaslight” film screening and panel discussion with Harbor House, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Kankakee. Free. A brief question and answer time follows with domestic violence professionals and community leaders. The goal for the evening is to help raise awareness of the real and lasting trauma domestic violence causes victims and those closest to them.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m. start (doors open at 6:30 a.m.), Kankakee Country Club. Speaker: Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby. Tickets $25, $250 for a table of eight. Info. CLPrayerBreakfast@gmail.com, 815-310-5807.
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Thursday, Oct. 24
A Matter of Balance, 10 a.m. to noon, Aroma Park United Methodist Church, free. Eight-week program meets every Thursday. In this fall prevention program, participants learn to understand that falls are controllable, how to set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the risk of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Geared to those age 60 and older.
Apollo 50 — Next Giant Leap presentation by James “Joel” Knapper, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. It was 50 years ago when man first stepped foot on the moon, fulfilling the challenge made by President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Join NASA Solar System Ambassador Joel Knapper for a trip back in time to revisit the Apollo Program, the first expedition to a new world.
Friday, Oct. 25
Calvary Lutheran Church and Preschool Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Cod fish with side dishes, variety of desserts. Dine in or carryout. Handicap accessible facility. Donations in the amount of your choice benefit Calvary’s Preschool. New Hope Lutherans for Life will host a bake sale.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Prayer Breakfast, 9 to 10:30 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Presenter is Debra Baron talking about Mary Magdalene and whether or not she is relevant today. Info. 815-935-0800.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
