Through Dec. 7
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive, Drop off at McColly Real Estate, McColly Bennett Real Estate and McColly Rosenboom Real Estate offices throughout the region. Toy distribution includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties, among others in the region. Any new, unwrapped toy or book is accepted.
Medicare open enrollment for senior citizens, Volunteer Services of Iroquois County will assist senior citizens with this difficult decision. Their office is at 1001 E. Grant, Watseka, phone 815-432-5785.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat, 5 to 8 p.m., ReNew Church, 1085 Mulligan Drive, Bradley. Free kettle corn, s’mores, hot chocolate. Info. renewchurch.info.
Friday, Nov. 1 through Nov. 3
“Kitchen Witches” play performance, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Tri-County Players, Market Street, Paxton. $12 per ticket. “Kitchen Witches” by Caroline Smith is a wildly funny show about archenemies who share a TV cooking show. For more information or to reserve seats, call 217-379-7028.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Craft Faire and Luncheon, St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 20 vendors selling housewares, food items and handcrafted gifts. Lunch served at 10 a.m., including sandwiches, soups and desserts. Info. 815-928-8224.
Holiday Craft Show and Book Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Manteno Library, Many vendors of a variety of crafts and lots of books of every genre for sale.
Artisan Faire, a juried fine art and fine craft show and sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kankakee County Museum, 801 South 8th Ave., Kankakee. Original art includes watercolor and oil paintings, blown and fused glass creations, pottery, sculpture, woodworking for hand-turned pens, hand-knits, quilts, jewelry, porcelain painting, handmade soaps, recycled memories and the museum store.
Bison Crawl in honor of #NationalBisonDay in the Prairie State, 10 a.m., Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Visitor Center, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington. There will be opportunities to see the new bison viewing scopes, a Prairie Farmstead hike, presentation on what is being done to restore the plains, among other things. The day’s activities also focus on the 200th anniversary of the I&M Canal National Heritage Area. Full list of activities at tinyurl.com/y4l78pg4.
Chili and Chili Mac Supper, Manteno Masonic Lodge 636, 120 S. McGuire Drive, Manteno. 4 to 7 p.m.; $7 for adults, free for children 8 and younger. All-you-can-eat chili, chili mac, chili dogs, hot dogs, salad and beverage. Carryouts available. Tickets at the door or in advance at 708-699-6553.
Monday, Nov. 4
Nurse in the Kankakee Library, Free. 2 to 4 p.m. A nurse from Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, will be at the library for confidential, face-to-face meetings, or through phone or email. The nurse can help you get back on track. To schedule an appointment, call or email Deb Caise at deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org or 815-937-2480.
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor. Meets each first and third Monday. Provides an atmosphere in which chess players of all ages and skill levels can come together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Men’s Health Seminar, free, 5:45 p.m., Riverside Medical Center, Johnson Lecture Hall, 400 N. Wall St., lower level. The topic is treatment options for bladder leakage and erectile dysfunction. Space is limited, register at 833-610-4325.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Prayer Breakfast, 9 to 10:30 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Presenter is Debra Baron talking about Mary Magdalene and whether or not she is relevant today. Info. 815-935-0800.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Friday, Nov. 8
Veteran’s Luncheon at Kankakee County Community Services (KCCSI), 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Noon in suite 101. Free meal sponsored by Meals on Wheels. For all veterans. Please register at 815-933-7883, ext.248, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Heritage Village 21st annual Craft Fair, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Variety of vendors.
Bingo with the Books, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Library. Second Friday of each month. Prizes, snacks.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Health Insurance and Wellness Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Local organizations available to offer resources for health care, health insurance and health screenings for everyone. Free screenings will include blood pressure, cholesterol, lung and glucose. Scheduling for mammograms also will be available.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Fashion Show to benefit KC-CASA, 2 to 4 p.m., Chalfant Hall, Olivet Nazarene University. $25 admission. Features fashions from several local boutiques. There will be an opportunity to shop and bid on raffle baskets. Info. kc-casa.org/event/be-you-tiful.
