Through Dec. 7
Medicare open enrollment for senior citizens, Volunteer Services of Iroquois County will assist senior citizens with this difficult decision. Their office is at 1001 E. Grant, Watseka, phone 815-432-5785.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Homework Lab, 3 to 4 p.m., every Thursday until Dec. 19, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. If your homework is making you crazy, get some help at the Homework Lab. Adult volunteers and National Honor Society members help practice math facts, help you complete homework or work on reading skills. A reward card is punched each time you attend, and there are prizes for attendance.
A Matter of Balance, 10 a.m. to noon, Aroma Park United Methodist Church, free. Eight-week program meets every Thursday. In this fall prevention program, participants learn to understand that falls are controllable, how to set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the risk of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Geared to those age 60 and older.
Apollo 50 — Next Giant Leap presentation by James “Joel” Knapper, 7 p.m., Kankakee Public Library. It was 50 years ago when man first stepped foot on the moon, fulfilling the challenge made by President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Join NASA Solar System Ambassador Joel Knapper for a trip back in time to revisit the Apollo Program, the first expedition to a new world.
Friday, Oct. 25
Calvary Lutheran Church and Preschool Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Cod fish with side dishes, variety of desserts. Dine in or carryout. Handicap accessible facility. Donations in the amount of your choice benefit Calvary’s Preschool. New Hope Lutherans for Life will host a bake sale.
Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26
Artists of the Underworld Escape Room and Nightmare on Merchant St. Art Show, 356 E Merchant St., Kankakee. 6 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. $10 per person or $5 each in groups of four or more. Please RSVP. Each group of up to eight people has 40 minutes to break the curse. Intended for ages 8 and older. After Saturday’s escape room event, stay for the silent auction at 8:45 p.m. If the escape room is not your thing, check out the art show and bid on your favorite pieces, including those used in the escape room. Other artwork will be available for direct purchase. Art must be taken home at time of purchase. Cash or checks only. Info. merchantstreetartgallery.org.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Bewitching Hextravaganza, 3:30 to 10:30 p.m., 302 West Taylor St., Grant Park. $20 adults, $10 kids 3-12, kids craft activities, zombie escape room, trivia, psychic reading, live band, s’mores, costume contests, split the cauldron cash prize, gift baskets. Info. grantparkfoundation.org, purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
Bordertown Hauntings at the Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. Noon to 4 p.m. Visit the library during Bordertown Hauntings in Momence for a free creepy craft for kids, games and spooky stories.
Trunk R Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland, Bradley. Costumes encouraged. Food, games and lots of treats. All ages invited.
Fall Festival, Limestone Library, starts at noon and includes games, a scavenger hunt and trunk or treat. Free. Info. 815-939-1696.
Wilton Center Federated Church Fall Fest, free, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 14101 West Joliet Road, Manhattan. Indoor treat stations, balloon twisting, carnival games, cake walk, popcorn, prizes, hayride. Hot dogs and barbecue for lunch. Love offerings (if you wish) go toward a 2020 mission trip to help with a U.S. disaster relief construction project.
Talk on the Albigensian Crusade, 1 p.m., French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Free admission. Learn about the Albigensian Crusade from Robert DeOliviera, Kankakee County Historical Society president PM
Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27
“Shrek The Musical Jr.,” Clifton Central High School, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $7 in advance by calling the school, $10 at the door. Info. cusd4.org.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Trunk or Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. N.W., Bourbonnais. Wear costumes. Dress up your trunk.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Gas on Tap-Underground Storage, Herscher Gas Plant Presentation, 1 p.m., Herscher Village Hall, 272 E. Second St. and Park Road. Presented by Herscher Area Historical Society. Info. 815-263-9566.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Craft Fire and Luncheon, St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 20 vendors selling housewares, food items and handcrafted gifts. Lunch served at 10 a.m., including sandwiches, soups and desserts. Info. 815-928-8224.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Prayer Breakfast, 9 to 10:30 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Presenter is Debra Baron talking about Mary Magdalene and whether or not she is relevant today. Info. 815-935-0800.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Fashion Show to benefit KC-CASA, 2 to 4 p.m., Chalfant Hall, Olivet Nazarene University. $25 admission. Features fashions from several local boutiques. There will be an opportunity to shop and bid on raffle baskets. Info. kc-casa.org/event/be-you-tiful
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!