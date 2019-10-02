Thursday, Oct. 3
Homework Lab, 3 to 4 p.m., every Thursday until Dec. 19, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. If your homework is making you crazy, get some help at the Homework Lab. Adult volunteers and National Honor Society members help practice math facts, help you complete homework or work on reading skills. A reward card is punched each time you attend, and there are prizes for attendance.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library, Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters, will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Candlelight Vigil for Survivors and Victims of Domestic Violence, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Courthouse. Candlelight vigil in memory of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and in honor of those who have survived. Candles will be provided. This event will kickoff Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Info. harborhousedv.org/events.html
Turkey Supper, Donovan United Methodist Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 208 Lyle Ave., Donovan. Carryouts begin at 4:30 p.m. with the regular dining beginning at 5 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children 6 and older, free for children 5 and younger. The dining room is handicap accessible. Turkey and all the trimmings.
Friday, Oct. 4
Kankakee High School Homecoming Parade and celebration, organized by the Kankakee Public Library, in the Farmers’ Market lot, downtown Kankakee. 11 a.m. Tacos will be for sale. Info. lions-online.org.
Drive 4UR School, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central High School. For each car test driven, Court Street Ford will donate $20 to the school. That evening at 7 p.m., the Central Comets take on Watseka on the football.
Friday, Oct. 4 — Sunday, Oct. 6
Harvest Daze, Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Variety of activities throughout the day, food, entertainment, vendors, Cruise-In, tractor show, pumpkin decorating. Info. 815-432-2215 or 815-432-3730.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Turkey Supper, Donovan United Methodist Church, 208 Lyle Ave., Donovan. Carryouts begin at 4:30 p.m.; regular dining 5 p.m. Adults $10; children $5; children 5 and younger free. Turkey and all the trimmings. Dining room is handicap accessible.
Illinois Digital Resources, Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society, 1 p.m., free, Kankakee Library, third-floor meeting room. Tina Beaird offers tips and tricks for getting the most from Illinois online research. Short business meeting of the society follows at 2:30 p.m. Info. 815-939-4564.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Harvest Days at Garfield Farm Museum, Campton Hills, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., living history demonstrations based on 1840s household and farm skills, educational exhibits, tours and food. Info. garfieldfarm.org.
Monday, Oct. 7
Fight Like A Girl: Breast Cancer Prevention Seminar, free, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. It’s more that just mammograms. More than 246,000 will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. From those women, 41,000 will die. Decrease your chance of breast cancer by increasing your knowledge.
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor. Meets each first and third Monday. Provides an atmosphere in which chess players of all ages and skill levels can come together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Tuesday Morning Book Discussion, “Rise of the Rocket Girls” by Nathalia Holt, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library. Free.
Tai Chi, free, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor auditorium. Meets second and fourth Tuesdays.
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Limestone Library, free. Mix of crafts, stories and music to help young children ages 6 months to 5 years develop a love for reading.
L.O.S.S. (Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide), 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third-floor meeting room. Free, nondenominational program to support those grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide. A safe, nonjudgmental environment where survivors of suicide can talk openly about feelings and experiences. Place to find community, direction and resources for healing. 815-939-4564.
Club Overdue Book Discussion, “The Orphan’s Tale” by Pam Jenoff, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free. Copies available at the library.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair, 11 a.m., Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley. Free class. For those 60 and older. Gentle exercise class of therapeutic Tai Chi chair exercises designed for all fitness levels. Great way to feel energized without breaking a sweat.
Kankakee County League of Women Voters, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library. Group educates young women and tens on ways to participate in the political process. It is a nonprofit, bipartisan organization. Meets second Wednesday each month.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association guest speaker Dr. Sander Marcus, free, open to public. 7 p.m., room 131, Larson Fine Arts Center, Olivet Nazarene University. Topic: A Psychologists’ Tips on Approaching the 1st Movement of Beethoven Violin Concerto, Op. 61.
Women in Relation Art Reception, 4:30-6 p.m., Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery/Heritage Village, Kankakee. Free. Opening reception. View the newest art exhibition and meet the artists
October Day of Prayer, Autumn Blessings, 9 a.m. to noon, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee, lower level. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.
Fish Fry, Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019, 4:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and roll $8.50. Senior citizens eat for $8.
Homework Lab, 3-4 p.m., every Thursday until Dec. 19, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. If your homework is making you crazy, get some help at the Homework Lab. Adult volunteers and National Honor Society members help practice math facts, help you complete homework, or work on reading skills. A reward card is punched each time you attend and there are prizes for attendance.
Learn How to Photograph the Night Sky, 6 p.m. Peotone Library. Taught by Jean Blowers. Register at peotonelibrary.org or 708-258-3436.
Women in NASA with James Knapper, 6:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Knapper is a NASA Solar System Ambassador and will provide a presentation on several of the women who have been a part of NASA past, present and future.
Friday, Oct. 11
Bingo with the Books, free, 10 a.m.-noon, second Friday of each month, Kankakee Library, fourth-floor auditorium. Prizes and snacks.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Scrap Metal Recycling, St. Patrick Church Religious Education Program, 14936 W. Wilmington-Peotone Road, Wilton Center. 9 a.m.-noon. Accepting aluminum, copper, stainless steel, other scrap steel, batteries, electric engines, brass, appliances and farm equipment (no tires).
Sunday, Oct. 13
Pancake Breakfast, All You Can Eat, Reddick Fire Department, 7 a.m.-noon, 210 East Main St., Reddick. $6 per person, ages 5 and under eat for free. Carry-out available upon request. Benefits the firemen’s equipment fund.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Lifestyle 360: Field Trip — Manteno Fire Dept., 9 a.m. meet at the Manteno Fire Dept. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Homework Lab, 3-4 p.m., every Thursday until Dec. 19, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. If your homework is making you crazy, get some help at the Homework Lab. Adult volunteers and National Honor Society members help practice math facts, help you complete homework, or work on reading skills. A reward card is punched each time you attend and there are prizes for attendance.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m. start (doors open at 6:30 a.m.), Kankakee Country Club. Speaker: Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby. Tickets $25, $250 for a table of 8. Info. CLPrayerBreakfast@gmail.com, 815-310-5807.
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Homework Lab, 3-4 p.m., every Thursday until Dec. 19, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. If your homework is making you crazy, get some help at the Homework Lab. Adult volunteers and National Honor Society members help practice math facts, help you complete homework, or work on reading skills. A reward card is punched each time you attend and there are prizes for attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!