Through Dec. 7
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive, Drop off at McColly Real Estate, McColly Bennett Real Estate and McColly Rosenboom Real Estate offices throughout the region. Toy distribution includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties, among others in the region. Any new, unwrapped toy or book is accepted.
Medicare open enrollment for senior citizens, Volunteer Services of Iroquois County will assist senior citizens with this difficult decision. Their office is at 1001 E. Grant, Watseka, phone 815-432-5785.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Prayer Breakfast, 9 to 10:30 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Presenter is Debra Baron talking about Mary Magdalene and whether or not she is relevant today. Info. 815-935-0800.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
St. Patrick Luncheon Card Party, noon, Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. $8 each for lunch. Raffle tickets $1 each or six/$5. Table and door prizes. Tickets at the door or at 815-478-3592 or 815-478-3587.
Friday, Nov. 8
Veterans Day Assembly at Grace Christian Academy, 2499 Waldron Road, Kankakee. 10:30 a.m. Band, strings and choral performances of patriotic music. Guest speaker is Staff Sgt. John Powe, who works in the local military recruiting office and has children attending the school.
Veterans Luncheon at Kankakee County Community Services, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Noon in suite 101. Free meal sponsored by Meals on Wheels. For all veterans. Please register at 815-933-7883, ext. 248, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Heritage Village 21st annual Craft Fair, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Variety of vendors.
Bingo with the Books, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Library. Second Friday of each month. Prizes, snacks.
Nurse in the Kankakee Library, Free. 2 to 4 p.m. A nurse from Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, will be at the library for confidential, face-to-face meetings, or through phone or email. The nurse can help you get back on track. To schedule an appointment, call or email Deb Caise at deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org or 815-937-2480.
Veterans Reception, All veterans are invited to the Limestone Library from 10 a.m. to noon for free coffee and small refreshments to honor their service for our country. Info. 815-939-1696.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Reason for the Legion, $10. Benefit concert by The Silhouettes to raise money for the repair and rehabilitation of the historic Bradley American Legion Post. Doors open at 7 p.m., concert 8 to 10 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie, Bradley. Food, drink, cash raffle. Tickets available at Quality Inn, King Music or WVLI. Limited number (300) of the $100 raffle tickets with a $15,000 prize sold at the event. Info. 815-933-9287.
Makerspace Drop-In – Space Exploration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limestone Library. Free. Kids in grades 2-6 can participate in a drop-in makerspace time as the library uses STEM/STEAM to explore space through games and activities. Info. 815-939-1696.
Health Insurance and Wellness Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Local organizations available to offer resources for health care, health insurance and health screenings for everyone. Free screenings will include blood pressure, cholesterol, lung and glucose. Scheduling for mammograms also will be available.
Miss Kankakee County Scholarship Pageant, 3 to 5 p.m., Kankakee Junior High School, 2250 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee. Accredited preliminary of the Miss Illinois and Miss America organization helping women ages 18 to 24 learn personal and professional development and earn scholarships.
Cars 4 Classrooms, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grace Christian Academy Fundraiser, test drive a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid Minivan and Pearl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will donate $10 per test drive, with a possibility of $20 per test drive as more people participate. The school can earn up to $10,000 in funding. Each test drive participant is eligible for prizes. Info. cars4classrooms.com.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Fashion Show to benefit KC-CASA, 2 to 4 p.m., Chalfant Hall, Olivet Nazarene University. $25 admission. Features fashions from several local boutiques. There will be an opportunity to shop and bid on raffle baskets. Info. kc-casa.org/event/be-you-tiful.
Ham Dinner by Zion Lutheran Church, Ashkum, but event is at the Ashkum Coliseum, Main Street. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-12. Dessert provided with meal. Tickets available at the door.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Tuesday Morning Book Discussion, “Juliet, Naked” by Nick Hornby. 10 to 11 a.m., Kankakee Library. Nick Hornby returns to his roots—music and messy relationships—in this funny and touching novel that thoughtfully and sympathetically looks at how lives can be wasted but how they are never beyond redemption.
KCCC — Black Business Council Meeting — Tips for Being a Healthy Business Owner, 5:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Info. 815-939-4564.
L.O.S.S. (Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide), Kankakee Library, third-floor meeting room. 6 p.m. Free, nondenominational program to support those grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide. A safe, nonjudgmental environment where survivors of suicide can talk openly about feelings and experiences. Place to find community, direction and resources for healing. 815-939-4564.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Kankakee County League of Women Voters, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library. Group educates young women and teens on ways to participate in the political process. It is a nonprofit, bipartisan organization. Meets second Wednesday each month.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Cookies and Canvas, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Limestone Library. For adults. An evening of painting at the library. $5. Create art for the home or to give as a gift. Space is limited, 815-939-1696.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Kickoff, noon, free, Salvation Army Community Center Chapel, 148 N. Harrison, Kankakee. Speaker, musical performances and updates on how the Salvation Army has been helping those in need in Kankakee County in the past year. Lunch follows.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Illinois State Representative Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, is hosting the Fourth Annual Citizenship Workshop to assist legal immigrants to start their path to become U.S. Citizens. 9 a.m.-noon, Kankakee Public Library. The workshop is free to attend and volunteers from various local organizations will be on hand to help assist applicants in completing the necessary forms and documents to become a U.S. Citizen. Applicants are advised to bring the required documentation. Registration is encouraged by calling 309-829-8703 ext. 102.
Kankakee Trinity Academy Craft Fair, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 1580 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee, in the school gym. Shop a variety of vendors and eat lunch there too. This is a fundraiser for the senior class trip to Washington D.C. in March.
Free Industrial Hemp Basics Forum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of The Cross, 13043 E 2260 S Road, Pembroke Township. Learn about three types of industrial hemp and uses for each; growing industrial Hemp, the upside and downside; soil preparation and maintenance; what exactly is CBD?-uses and benefits; starting a business in Illinois; and special considerations for industrial hemp businesses.
Family Movie Day, 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Toy Story 4 is featured in this free program. Popcorn and lemonade will be served.
Monday, Nov. 18
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Lifestyle 360: Medicare Part D. Free. 9-10:30 a.m. Leo Hassett Community Center, Manteno. Raffles, prizes and complimentary coffee and doughnuts. Presentation and discussion of Medicare Part D. The Manteno community program focuses on enriching residents’ lives focusing on education, entertainment and social engagement. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
National Family Reading Night, 6 p.m. Limestone Library. Free. Celebrate families reading together, play games, make crafts and listen to storytime. Program for children pre-school and up.
Poet’s Arrow, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library. Open mic event. Artists in different arenas of rap, song, poetry or spoken word share talents in a judgmental-free environment. Free. All ages. Participate or come to observe. Third Monday of each month.
Club Overdue Book Discussion — Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Cricut Basics — share ideas and techniques, 4 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free event. Cricut machines are great electronic cutting machines for DIY projects and crafts. Learn to use Cricut Design Space software to best use your machine. Share ideas and techniques and improve your crafting game. Bring your own supplies.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Soul Collections Book Discussion — The Cutting Season by Attica Locke, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Monthly book discussion. Group reviews wide range of book selections spotlighting African-American authors and themes.
Friday, Nov. 22
Craft d’Faire, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. One-day event. Info. 815-933-9400.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Salvation Army Thanksgiving Community meal, noon-2 p.m. Free. Salvation Army Community Center, 148 N. Harrison, Kankakee. The organization is asking for donations of turkeys and sides. There is a meal wish list at sakankakee.org.
