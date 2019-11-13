Through Dec. 7
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive, drop off at McColly Real Estate, McColly Bennett Real Estate and McColly Rosenboom Real Estate offices throughout the region. Toy distribution includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties, among others in the region. Any new, unwrapped toy or book is accepted.
Medicare open enrollment for senior citizens, Volunteer Services of Iroquois County will assist senior citizens with this difficult decision. Their office is at 1001 E. Grant, Watseka, phone 815-432-5785.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Cookies and Canvas, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Limestone Library. For adults. An evening of painting at the library. $5. Create art for the home or to give as a gift. Space is limited, 815-939-1696.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Kickoff, noon, free, Salvation Army Community Center Chapel, 148 N. Harrison, Kankakee. Speaker, musical performances and updates on how the Salvation Army has been helping those in need in Kankakee County in the past year. Lunch follows.
Friday, Nov. 15
American Legion Auxiliary Thanksgiving Dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m. or until sold out, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee; $10 per person. Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and dessert.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Illinois state Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, is hosting the Fourth annual Citizenship Workshop to assist legal immigrants to start their path to become U.S. Citizens. 9 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Public Library. The workshop is free to attend, and volunteers from various local organizations will be on hand to help assist applicants in completing the necessary forms and documents to become a U.S. citizen. Applicants are advised to bring the required documentation. Registration is encouraged by calling 309-829-8703, ext. 102.
Kankakee Trinity Academy Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1580 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee, in the school gym. Shop a variety of vendors and eat lunch there, too. This is a fundraiser for the senior class trip to Washington, D.C. in March.
Free Industrial Hemp Basics Forum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of The Cross, 13043 E 2260 S. Road, Pembroke Township. Learn about three types of industrial hemp and uses for each; growing industrial Hemp, the upside and downside; soil preparation and maintenance; what exactly is CBD?-uses and benefits; starting a business in Illinois; and special considerations for industrial hemp businesses.
Family Movie Day, 11 a.m., Limestone Library. “Toy Story 4” is featured in this free program. Popcorn and lemonade will be served.
Sewing Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Library. Bring your own supplies or partially-completed projects and spend time working on them, talking with others and sharing ideas. Meets each Saturday.
Monday, Nov. 18
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Lifestyle 360: Medicare Part D, Free. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Leo Hassett Community Center, Manteno. Raffles, prizes and complimentary coffee and doughnuts. Presentation and discussion of Medicare Part D. The Manteno community program focuses on enriching residents’ lives focusing on education, entertainment and social engagement. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
National Family Reading Night, 6 p.m. Limestone Library. Free. Celebrate families reading together, play games, make crafts and listen to storytime. Program for children preschool and up.
Poet’s Arrow, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library. Open mic event. Artists in different arenas of rap, song, poetry or spoken word share talents in a judgmental-free environment. Free. All ages. Participate or come to observe. Third Monday of each month.
Club Overdue Book Discussion, “Cloud Atlas” by David Mitchell, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery.
Kankakee Art League Meeting, 10 a.m., Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. Saint Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Art activity, refreshments. There also will be a brief business meeting to finalize plans for Gallery of Trees entry.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Cricut Basics — share ideas and techniques, 4 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free event. Cricut machines are great electronic cutting machines for DIY projects and crafts. Learn to use Cricut Design Space software to best use your machine. Share ideas and techniques and improve your crafting game. Bring your own supplies.
Sewing Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Library. Bring your own supplies or partially completed projects and spend time working on them, talking with others and sharing ideas. Meets each Saturday.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters, will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Soul Collections Book Discussion, “The Cutting Season” by Attica Locke, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Monthly book discussion. Group reviews wide range of book selections spotlighting African American authors and themes.
Friday, Nov. 22
Craft d’Faire, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. One-day event. Info. 815-933-9400.
Nurse in the Kankakee Library, Free. 2 to 4 p.m. A nurse from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, will be at the library for confidential, face-to-face meetings, or through phone or email. The nurse can help you get back on track. To schedule an appointment, call or email Deb Caise at deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org or 815-937-2480.
Monday, Nov. 25
Uke and Me: a ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.
First day for candidates to file papers in the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office for the March 17, 2020, Primary Election. Filing deadline Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Info. 815-432-6960.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Tai Chi with the Community Wellness Group, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. Free. Meets second and fourth Tuesday of each month for an hour of Tai Chi.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Salvation Army Thanksgiving Community meal, noon-2 p.m. Free. Salvation Army Community Center, 148 N. Harrison, Kankakee. The organization is asking for donations of turkeys and sides. There is a meal wish list at sakankakee.org.
Friday, Nov. 29
Watseka Lighted Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Theme “Homemade Christmas.” Tree lighting 6:30 p.m. next to the Watseka Post Office. Santa will meet with kids after the parade, by Walnut Street. For his Christmas season schedule in Watseka, visit watsekachamber.org. Also after the parade, community-wide home and business decorating contest until 9 p.m., $1 per vote, leave in secure ballot box with volunteer at each location. List of addresses passed out at parade.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Kankakee Valley Park District Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana, Kankakee. Homemade crafts, local vendors, cookie walk. Booth space available for $30. Info. kburton@kvpd.com or 815-939-1311.
Beecher Lions Club Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, 10 a.m., Beecher Hardware. Santa and Frosty the Snowman will be there 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn served. Frazer firs 6-8-feet $45; wreaths 22-32-inch $20-$35.
Sewing Club, 10 a.m.-noon, Kankakee Library. Bring your own supplies or partially-completed projects and spend time working on them, talking with others and sharing ideas. Meets each Saturday.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Armstrong Retiree meeting and lunch, 12:30 p.m. Family House Restaurant in Bradley.
