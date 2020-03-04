Thursday, March 5
Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party, 5:30 to 7:30, Limestone Library. Free. Event for children in kindergarten through third grade. Cupcakes, crafts and activities. Register 815-939-1696.
Friday, March 6
Gallery tour for people living with dementia, 10:30 a.m., Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, Kankakee.
Saturday, March 7
BBQ Chicken Dinner by Herscher United Methodist Men’s Club, Event is at Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Carryouts available.
Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Illinois, 2 p.m., Manteno Lake, 851 N. Main St. Plungers are required to collect a minimum of $100 (minimum teams of five). Costumes encouraged. Info. 708-929-2113 or pwelsh@soill.org.
Manteno-Rockville Museum’s Open House with local author Melanie Holmes, 1 to 3 p.m., free. Holmes has a brand new pictorial history book she wrote on Manteno; part of Arcadia’s Images of America line. The museum is located at 192 W. Third, Manteno.
Artist Reception and talk with Dr. Jane Rhoades Hudak, free, 3 to 5 p.m. (artist talk is at 3:30 p.m.), Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Opening reception of “Moments: Mixed Media Textile Works” by Dr. Jane Rhoades Hudak. Dr. Hudak grew up in the Appalachian region of the U.S. where “make do and mend” was a way of life. Her mixed media works are created by using foraged items from nature and cast off materials that are imaginatively transformed into art that reflects small but significant moments related to family, self, others and the earth. Hudak is an art education professor, art therapist, author and a nurturer of creativity in others.
Tuesday, March 10
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Central Citizens’ Library. For children birth to preschool. Includes outer-space-themed books, games and crafts. There will be a graduation ceremony for kids who have reached 1,000 books. Info. ccld.org, sschoon@cusd4.org or 815-694-2800.
Wednesday, March 11
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Cooking Class: Hot Sauce Making, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Learn how to craft hot sauce for an inexpensive and easy way to spice up food. Free. All supplies provided.
Thursday, March 12
Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Speakers: Kelly Johnson and Deb Kelsey-Davis talk about caregiving. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-937-2380.
Friday, March 13
Introduction to smartphones, 11:30 a.m., free, Limestone Library. Presentation followed by one-on-one instruction, learn how to connect Wi-Fi, email, picture messaging, voicemail, how to use the app store, button configuration and other fun tips and tricks.
Registration deadline for KVPD Youth Soccer League, $90 per player, register at the KVPD office, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. Open to students in grades 1-8. Each player receives a jersey. One practice per week. Games are played on Saturdays at Splash Valley Soccer Fields, 1850 River Road, Kankakee. Eight weeks of season play, April 4-May 23. Info. 815-939-1311 or kvpd.com.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Central Citizens’ Library. For children birth to preschool. Includes outer-space-themed books, games and crafts. There will be a graduation ceremony for kids who have reached 1,000 books. Info. ccld.org, sschoon@cusd4.org or 815-694-2800.
Saturday, March 14
Laugh For A Cause, Harbor House Benefit, 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The cast of Second City in its “The Best of Second City” show; $30 per person. Auctions, raffles. Harbor House provides services that support and empower survivors of domestic violence. Info. harborhousedv.org.
Saturday hours for early voters in Iroquois County, The Iroquois County Clerk’s election department will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. The office is at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. Registered voters who would like to vote before the March 17 General Primary Election may cast their vote at that time. The office will also take care of voter registration for those who are not yet registered and also address changes and then individuals may vote the same day. To register to vote, bring in two forms of identification: One needs to show your current living address as well as a mailing address, if that is different. Telephone inquiries regarding early voting should be directed to the Iroquois County Clerk’s office, 815-432-6960, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Illinois, noon, Braidwood Rec. Club, Braidwood. Check-in 10 to 11:45 a.m. Event is at noon. Registration deadline is 11:45 p.m. March 13. Donations must be received by April 30. Info. 708-929-2113 or pwelsh@soill.org.
Sunday, March 15
Sounds of Celebration, 3 p.m., Majestic Theater, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for children younger than 10 years old. Food and musical performances by soloists, duets and ensembles of past and present KVYSO members. For reservations, visit kvyso.com.
Saturday, March 21
Central Citizens’ Library Puzzle Exchange and Coffee Hour, 10:30 a.m., bring jigsaw puzzles you have finished and exchange them with others who attend. Free event, no registration necessary. Info. 815-694-2800.
Thursday, March 26
Phyllis Is On, a presentation by historical interpreter Ellie Carlson, 6:30 p.m., Bourbonnais Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Carlson brings to life America’s first female stand-up comedienne, Phyllis Diller. Free program. A mini book sale will be from 5:30 p.m. until the start of the presentation with books priced at 50 cents and $1. Info. bourbonnaislibrary.org or call 815-933-1727.
Saturday, April 4
Salvage Yard Biker Church Craft Show, Flea Market and Art Fair, College Church of the Nazarene, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. 9 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Concession stand will be available. Looking for vendors. Info. 815-386-2022.
