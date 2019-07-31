Thursday, Aug. 1
St. Anne Community High School registration, 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m., cafeteria. Please be prepared with all paperwork, medical information and money fees. Info. 815-427-8141.
A Matter of Balance, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Area YMCA. Free eight-week (Aug. 1-Sept. 19) fall prevention program. Participants learn to understand that falls are controllable, set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the rick of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Register at 815-523-9918.
Midewin for Kids — Prairie Detectives, 10 a.m. to noon. Midewin Welcome Center, Wilmington. Learn about the plants and animals that call the prairie their home. Info. fs.usda.gov/main/midewin/home.
Friday, Aug. 2
Movie in the Park, Legacy Park, Manteno, “Jumanji,” free, 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets. Splash pad, slide and food.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Sketch Event, Kankakee County Sketchers Society, noon to 2 p.m. Governor Small Park, Column Garden, Kankakee.
Midewin by Auto, 10 a.m. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington. Guided car caravan tour of Midewin to see restored wetlands and prairie, and view wildlife. Info. fs.usda.gov/main/midewin/home
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Midewin for Kids — The Skinny on Mammals, 10 a.m. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington. Learn about the mammals of Illinois. Study tracks, pelts, skulls and more. Info. fs.usda.gov/main/midewin/home
Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Sunday, Aug. 11
Momence Gladiolus Festival, parades, carnival, food vendors, flea market, music, run, bags, car show. Info. gladfest.com.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Living with a Happy, Grateful Heart, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. A grateful heart shifts focus from ourselves to other people and circumstances as we humbly acknowledge their contribution to our lives. Despite the way it makes us feel, gratitude is not an emotion, it is a learned discipline.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Wilton Center Federated Church Community Fun Day, 5 p.m., 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Free. Open to all. Church is celebrating 100 years of ministry. Inflatable obstacle course and slide, games, relay races, volleyball, barbecues, hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, bonfire, silent auction to raise money for mission trip.
BBQ Chicken Dinner in Village Park, Herscher, 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by attendees of Herscher United Methodist Church, chicken, chips, baked beans, applesauce or coleslaw. Carryouts available. There is a charge.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Friday, Aug. 16
Rockin’ on Main Street, The Square on Second, Manteno. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free, Music from The Hey Jimmy, many activities for the family, food cart available for purchasing food. Info. villageofmanteno.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lifestyle 360: Trivia Time, 9 a.m. Leo Hassett Community Center, Manteno. Raffles, prizes and complimentary coffee and doughnuts. The Manteno community program focuses on enriching residents’ lives focusing on education, entertainment and social engagement. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
