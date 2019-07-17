Thursday, July 18
“All the Queen’s Horses” Film Showing, 6 p.m. Bradley Library. Free. The documentary investigates the life of former Dixon Comptroller-Treasurer Rita Crundwell, who stole more than $53 million in public funds. The film explores the causes and effects of the largest municipal fraud case in U.S. history.
Friday, July 19
Rockin’ on Main Street, The Square on Second, Manteno. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Music from The Stingrays, many activities for the family, food cart available for purchasing food. Info. villageofmanteno.com.
Saturday, July 20
Clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St. Manteno. All sizes of free clothing.
Farmers’ Market Coupon distribution for senior citizens, 8 to 11 a.m. by Kankakee County Community Services Inc. Must show ID, age 60 and older, and meet income guidelines.
BBQ Chicken Dinner in Village Park, Herscher, 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by attendees of Herscher United Methodist Church, chicken, chips, baked beans, applesauce or coleslaw. Carryouts available. There is a charge.
Do You Have a Book in You? Free program by Luisa Buehler, author of the “Grace Marsden Mysteries” series. 10 a.m. Peotone Library. Many want to write a book, but don’t have a strategic plan. Luisa will help guide you through the process. Register at 708-258-3436.
Thursday, July 25
Careers in Art educational event, free, 5:30 p.m., Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Inspired by the gallery’s exhibiting artist, Gretchen Jankowski’s own path to art. She initially intended to be a social worker, then writer, but followed her true passion to be an artist. She and Jeff Stevenson, the GSU gallery and sculpture park director, will lead the discussion for all ages. There also will be a discussion of how art courses benefit students in other fields. Aspiring creators of all ages are welcome, including parents who might be supporting a student through art school.
Soul Collections Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library, third-floor meeting room. Group meets last Thursday of each month. July’s selection is “Here Comes the Sun” by Nicole Dennis-Benn.
Thursday, July 25 — Saturday, July 27
Bourbonnais Library Book Sale, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Members-only night 4:30 to 8 p.m. July 25. Sales to the general public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Bag sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $1 for hardcovers, 50 cents for paperbacks. Info. bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Friday, July 26
Credit/Debt Management Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Options Center for Independent Living, 22 Heritage Drive Suite 107, Bourbonnais. Workshop for people with disabilities to discuss credit and debt management and learning to understand your credit report. RSVP 815-936-0100 and request reasonable accommodations, if necessary.
Saturday, July 27
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Park Gazebo, Coal City. Free admission. Food truck available 7 to 9 p.m.
Catholic Charities’ Back to School Fair at Bears Camp, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall. Preregistration required at Catholic Charities, 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, 8:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents must bring a photo ID, medical card for each child and proof of income in order to register. Children who attend the fair will receive free medical and dental services, vital information about local programs and services and free school supplies.
Advanced Genealogy, free program, 10 a.m., Peotone Library. Advanced genealogy research, archival preservation. Ways to start utilizing the information collected while tracing the family tree: Interpret records for more accurate results and learn about lesser-known family history resources. Register peotonelibrary.org/calendar and click on the event or call 708-258-3436.
Sunday, July 28
Grant Park Fireman’s Association Chicken Cookout, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grant Park Community Center. $10 for adults, $5 kids. Chicken, desserts, basket raffles and split the pot. Info. 815-465-6123.
Organ Music Program, free, 9:45 a.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee. Featuring the church’s music director, Kavin Sampson, playing the three manual pipe organ plus performance by Asbury’s instrumental ensemble, Instruments of Praise. The short program precedes the church’s 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Monday, July 29
RSVPs needed as soon as possible for the Central High School Class of 1958 lunch get-together, actual event is 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Longbranch in LeRable. RSVP 815-694-2456 or anl_lml@yahoo.com. RSVP deadline is a week before the event.
Thursday, Aug. 1
St. Anne Community High School registration, 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m., cafeteria. Please be prepared with all paperwork, medical information and money fees. Info. 815-427-8141.
A Matter of Balance, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Area YMCA. Free eight-week (Aug. 1-Sept. 19) fall prevention program. Participants learn to understand that falls are controllable, set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the rick of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Register at 815-523-9918.
Friday, Aug. 2
Movie in the Park, Legacy Park, Manteno, “Jumanji,” free, 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets. Splash pad, slide and food.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Living with a Happy, Grateful Heart, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. A grateful heart shifts focus from ourselves to other people and circumstances as we humbly acknowledge their contribution to our lives. Despite the way it makes us feel, gratitude is not an emotion, it is a learned discipline.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Wilton Center Federated Church Community Fun Day, 5 p.m., 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Free. Open to all. Church is celebrating 100 years of ministry. Inflatable obstacle course and slide, games, relay races, volleyball, barbecues, hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, bonfire, silent auction to raise money for mission trip.
Friday, Aug. 16
Rockin’ on Main Street, The Square on Second, Manteno. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free, Music from The Hey Jimmy, many activities for the family, food cart available for purchasing food. Info. villageofmanteno.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lifestyle 360: Trivia Time, 9 a.m. Leo Hassett Community Center, Manteno. Raffles, prizes and complimentary coffee and doughnuts. The Manteno community program focuses on enriching residents’ lives focusing on education, entertainment and social engagement. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
