Thursday, July 11
Everywhere — Homeless Kids: We Can Do Better For Them, a presentation by Diane Nilan. 9 a.m. One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center (lower level), 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. The most misunderstood aspect of homelessness is how many kids have no place to call home. Info. sscm-usa.org.
“Inking Outside the Box” relief printmaking in large-scale pieces, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery/Heritage Village, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Artist reception with Gretchen Jankowski.
What is Vertigo? Common causes of Vertigo and how physical therapy can help. 8:30 a.m. Free. At Riverside Senior Citizens’ Life, 100 Westwood Oaks Court, Kankakee. Light breakfast provided. RSVP 815-935-3273.
Saturday, July 13
Jazz in the Park, 1-7 p.m., Island Park, Momence. Free. Featuring: Orbert Davis and Friends, Sones DeMexico Ensemble, the Swing Kings, the Chicago Jazz, and Philharmonic Ensemble. Food available for purchase.
Hippocrates Medical Clinic Health Fair, 9 a.m. to noon. 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. The health fair is designed to provide information and medical care to the underprivileged and those without health care. Info. 815-715-8405.
Mind/Body Hatha Yoga, free, 10:30 a.m., second Saturday of each month. Central Christian Church — Fellowship Hall, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. For ages 13 and older. Focuses on stress/tension relief, increasing flexibility and a calmer state of mind through breath control and pose alignment. Mats and supports provided.
Sunday, July 14
Ice Cream Social, 4-7 p.m., Cullom United Methodist Church, 103 E. Van Alstyne. Homemade ice cream, BBQ sandwich, chips, pies and cakes. Inside in air-conditioned dining hall. Proceeds used for ongoing church expenses and missions of the church.
L’erable Homecoming, 11 a.m. Mass, BBQ chicken and pork chop dinners served until 6 p.m. for $8 to $10. Raffle prizes, including cash, Bingo, baked goods, produce, coin toss, craft vendors. “Barnyard style” tractor pull demonstration at noon, with weigh in starting at 10 a.m. Kiddie tractor pull 1 p.m. Proceeds go to new furnaces, handicap accessibility and other church needs.
July 15-19
Vacation Bible School, 5-8 p.m., Redeeming Life Ministries Church, 1284 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee, free, for children ages 5-18. Theme is “Roar! Life is wild. God is good.” Pre-register at the church. Info. 815-549-6399 or 815-573-3458.
Tuesday, July 16
Asian Carp Monitoring in the Illinois River and discussion of could they be headed to the Kankakee River? Learn about how things are changing. 6 p.m. social time, 6:30 p.m. free presentation. Location: Brickstone Brewery, Bourbonnais.
Lifestyle 360: Field Trip — Plochman’s Mustard Tour, The Manteno community program focuses on enriching residents’ lives focusing on education, entertainment and social engagement. Meet at Plochman’s Mustard at 9 a.m. for the tour. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Wednesday, July 17
Women Caring for the Land, noon. Free. Event is at Forest Preserve of the Kankakee River Valley, 3301 Waldron Road, Kankakee. Chance to meet female landowners who will share their farm successes and challenges, discuss goals and access advice and technical assistance to help implement conservation practices. For those who own land, manage or co-manage farmland, expect to inherit land or are simply interested in learning more about soil health and agriculture. Info. farmland.salsalabs.org/womenchicago-july/index.html.
“All the Queen’s Horses” film showing, 6 p.m. Manteno Library. Free. “All the Queen’s Horses” film showing. The documentary investigates the life of former Dixon Comptroller-Treasurer Rita Crundwell, who stole more than $53 million in public funds. The film explores the causes and effects of the largest municipal fraud case in U.S. history.
Thursday, July 18
All the Queen’s Horses Film Showing, 6 p.m. Bradley Library. Free. “All the Queen’s Horses” film showing. The documentary investigates the life of former Dixon Comptroller-Treasurer Rita Crundwell, who stole more than $53 million in public funds. The film explores the causes and effects of the largest municipal fraud case in U.S. history.
Friday, July 19
Rockin’ on Main Street, The Square on Second, Manteno. 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Music from The Stingrays, many activities for the family, food cart available for purchasing food. Info. villageofmanteno.com.
Saturday, July 20
Clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon., Manteno Church of God, 126 East First St. Manteno. All sizes of free clothing.
BBQ Chicken Dinner in Village Park, Herscher, 5-7 p.m. Organized by attendees of Herscher United Methodist Church, chicken, chips, baked beans, applesauce or cole slaw. Carryouts available. There is a charge.
Do You Have a Book in You? Free program by Luisa Buehler, author of the “Grace Marsden Mysteries” series. 10 a.m. Peotone Library. Many want to write a book, but don’t have a strategic plan. Luisa will help guide you through the process. Register at 708-258-3436.
Thursday, July 25
Careers in Art educational event, free, 5:30 p.m., Gretchen Chartlon Art Gallery, 901 N Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Inspired by the gallery’s exhibiting artist, Gretchen Jankowski’s own path to art. She initially intended to be a social worker, then writer, but followed her true passion to be an artist. She and Jeff Stevenson, the GSU gallery and sculpture park director, will lead the discussion for all ages. There will also be a discussion of how art courses benefit students in other fields. Aspiring creatives of all ages are welcome including parents who may be supporting a student through art school.
July 25-July 27
Bourbonnais Library Book Sale, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Members-only night 4:30-8 p.m. July 25. Sales to the general public 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Bag sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $1 for hardcovers, 50 cents for paperbacks. Info. bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Sunday, July 28
Grant Park Fireman’s Association Chicken Cookout, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Grant Park Community Center. $10 for adults, $5 kids. Chicken, desserts, basket raffles and split the pot. Info. 815-465-6123.
Thursday, Aug. 1
St. Anne Community High School registration, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m., cafeteria. Please be prepared with all paperwork, medical information and money fees. Info. 815-427-8141.
A Matter of Balance, 10 a.m.-noon, Kankakee Area YMCA. Free eight-week (Aug. 1-Sept. 19. fall prevention program. Participants learn to understand that falls are controllable, set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the rick of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Register at 815-523-9918.
Movie in the Park, Legacy Park, Manteno, “The Croods,” free, 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets. Splash pad, food. Acting Out Theatre provides sneak peak of “Charlie Brown” play.
Friday, Aug. 2
Movie in the Park, Legacy Park, Manteno, “Jumanji,” free, 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets. Splash pad, slide, food.
Friday, Aug. 16
Rockin’ on Main Street, The Square on Second, Manteno. 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Music from The Hey Jimmy, many activities for the family, food cart available for purchasing food. Info. villageofmanteno.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lifestyle 360: Trivia Time. 9 a.m. Leo Hassett Community Center, Manteno. Raffles, prizes and complimentary coffee and donuts. The Manteno community program focuses on enriching residents’ lives focusing on education, entertainment and social engagement. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!