Thursday, Jan. 2
Manga/Anime Drawing Class, 6 p.m., Limestone Library. Learn to draw Manga/Anime style. Free. All supplies provided.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. It is important to develop verbal and nonverbal communication and other skills to provide confidence. Meetings every first and third Thursday.
Friday, Jan. 3
Registration deadline for KVPD Rec Center Coed Volleyball League, competitive league plays each Wednesday for nine weeks beginning Jan. 8. Recreational league plays each Thursday for nine weeks, beginning Jan. 9. Groups meet at KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
Drop-in Technology Zoo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Limestone Library. Free event. Bring in your new devices, and let staff members help you work it so you can read ebooks from Libby and do basic procedures.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Speed Chess Tournament, free, Northfield Square mall, Bradley, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coordinated by Limestone Library, pre-register at 815-939-1696. Open to all ages. If possible, bring your own chess set and chess clock. A cellphone with a Lichess app will work in place of a chess clock.
Monday, Jan. 6
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor. Free. Meets first and third Monday monthly. Provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and skill levels can come together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
A Matter of Balance, 10 a.m. to noon, Bourbonnais Township Park District Recreation Station, 770 Franklin St., Bradley. Free eight-week fall prevention program. Participants learn to understand falls are controllable, set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the rick of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Register at 815-523-9919.
Walk With Deb, 9:30 a.m. Bradley Library. Free, low-impact walking class at the library. Make friends and feel better about yourself.
Storytime, 10:15 to 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Mix of crafts, stories and music to help young children develop a love for reading. Program is for children ages 6 months to 5 years and their parents and/or guardians.
Needlework Group, 1 to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. Not limited to knitting, crocheting, quilting. All types of crafting.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Kankakee County League of Women Voters, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free. Group educates women on ways to participate in the political process. A nonprofit, bipartisan organization, the LWV welcomes interested individuals to participate in this cost-free organization to learn how a voter’s voice becomes strong, serves a purpose and supports their community. Meets second Wednesday of each month.
Free KCC and Civil War Roundtable Combination Event, 6:15 p.m., Bradley Library. History professor Steve DePasquale explains how Confederate destruction of U.S. ships led to reparations for the U.S. from Britain. He also will show how that relates to international issues today. Info. 815-936-0366.
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120. Nonprofits can submit events free of charge to the Community Calendar through daily-journal.com.
Kankakee SLAA Group (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous), is a 12 Step support group for those who are struggling with sexual compulsion and/or emotional dependency. We will share our experience, strength and hope with you. You are not alone. No dues or fees. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Kankakee Public Library. For more information, email kankakeeslaa@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Homework Lab, 3 to 4 p.m., every Thursday for the semester, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. If your homework is making you crazy, get some help at the Homework Lab. Adult volunteers and National Honor Society members help practice math facts, help you complete homework or work on reading skills. A reward card is punched each time you attend, and there are prizes for attendance.
Winter Lecture Series — Illinois and Michigan Canal: America’s First National Heritage Area, Free. Lectures begin at 7 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m., at Midewin Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Rte. 53 Wilmington. Space limited, register at 815-423-6370 or sm.fs.midewin_rsvp@usda.gov. Ana Koval, president and CEO of the Canal Corridor Association talks about how the I&M Canal Corridor became America’s first National Heritage Area — 35 years ago!.What makes this corridor so special? Discover the history and importance of the Illinois & Michigan Canal to the Chicago area. Learn about the sites along the corridor, history lessons and hands-on experiences in one of America’s national treasures.
Friday, Jan. 10
Bingo with the Books, free, 10 a.m. to noon, second Friday of each month, Kankakee Library, fourth-floor auditorium. Prizes and snacks.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Census Hiring Event, noon to 3 p.m., Bradley Library. The United States Census Bureau is accepting applications for the 2020 Census. Jobs are available. Fill out an application at the library or just get additional census information.
