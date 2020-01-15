Thursday, Jan. 16
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free meeting. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Friday, Jan. 17
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor auditorium.
Homeschool Skate, 1 to 2:30 p.m., a skating event for our homeschooled families. At Ice Valley Center Ice Arena, Kankakee, third Friday of every month during the school year. $5 per person. Info. 815-939-1946.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Monarch Book Club, 1 p.m., Limestone Library. Book club for kids in grades 1-3 to read and have a craft related to an award winning or nominated book. Free. All supplies provided.
Youth Fun Day/Open House in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Kankakee Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An engaging celebration of Dr. King’s life. This open house will include movies, food, crafts and more.
Bachelor Nation Night, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library, free event. An exclusive behind-the-scenes event, with insider details and tell-all stories. Bachelor show alumni Amber James and Liz Sandos share their experiences and memories from starring on their seasons of this fan favorite show. Amber James grew up in the Kankakee area and was on Chris Soules’ and Ben Higgins’ seasons of “The Bachelor,” as well as “Bachelor in Paradise.” Liz Sandos was on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor.”
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Craft Club for Kids, 6 p.m., Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. Enjoy drawing, painting and upcycling everyday items. Class best suited kids in grades 1-8. Future Craft Club dates are third Tuesday of each month.
Kankakee Art League meeting, 10 a.m., Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Group’s regular meeting includes an art tutorial on drawing facial features. Refreshments will be served. Info. 815-260-0639.
Book signing with local author Susan Fox, free, 1 p.m., Bourbonnais Library, White Oak Conference Room. She will discuss her book, “Little Women of Baghlan: The Story of a Nursing School for Girls in Afghanistan, the Peace Corps and Life Before the Taliban.” (Snow date is Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.) Info. bourbonnaislibrary.org or 815-933-1727. A mini book sale will begin at noon with books priced at 50 cents and $1.
Latin Dance classes, $35, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th St., Kankakee, KVPD and Jolynne Keiser, tropical Latin dances, including Salsa, Cumbia, Bachata, Merengue and Cha Cha. No partner needed.
DIY Snowman Board Art, 6:30 p.m., Bradley Library. The first Snowman Board Art DIY was such a hit that they are adding a second session Jan. 21. Great time to paint and create your own wooden snowman decor. The event is free, but please register at 815-932-6245 to make sure you get a spot.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Stress-Busting for Family Caregivers, free program, 9 a.m., Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. For those who provide care for a loved one with a chronic illness or dementia. Caregiving can be stressful, and this program is geared to helping provide family caregivers with stress management techniques and relaxation and coping strategies. Meets once per week for 90 minutes for nine weeks.
Dyslexia Program, 5:30 p.m., Bradley Library, Speech pathologist Kelly McCormick talks about dyslexia and how to approach the challenge for your children or for yourself.
Nailed It! — Teen Edition, 6:30 p.m., Bradley Library. Free event. Those ages 12 to 18 are welcome to decorate a baked item to look like a professional baker’s sample and possibly win the coveted “Nailed It!” Award. There are limited spots, register at 815-932-6245.
Friday, Jan. 24
Registration deadline for KVPD Casino Trip to Harrah’s in Joliet, trip takes place Feb. 1, all day. $35 per person. The $35 fee includes transportation to and from the casino. Must be 21 or older. Register at Bird Park Administrative Office, online at kvpd.com or call 815-939-1311.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Resume 1 on 1’s, free, Bradley Library, time slots available beginning at noon. Start the new year with a new resume for a new you. Sign up for one of the half-hour time slots to work on your resume. Stop in or call 815-932-6245. Please bring a current copy of your resume and a flash/thumb/USB drive. Don’t have a USB drive? We have ones to purchase for less than $8.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Grow Your Own Tea Garden, free, 6:30 p.m., Bradley Library. Learn from Master Gardener and Naturalist Coordinator Holly Froning in the first of a Healthy Living series from The University of Illinois Extension Center. She will present how to grow your own tea, how to harvest, dry and finally how to blend your own delicious tea.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Winter Lecture Series — Desire Lines: Daring to Follow Trickster Coyotes and Rambling Bison, free. 7 p.m., space limited, doors open at 6:30 p.m., Midewin Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Rte. 53, Wilmington. Speaker is Dr. Gavin Van Horn, author and director of Cultures of Conservation at the Center for Humans and Nature. Register at 815-423-6370 or e-mail sm.fs.midewin_rsvp@usda.gov.
