Thursday, Jan. 23
Stress-Busting for Family Caregivers, free program, 9 a.m., Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. For those who provide care for a loved one with a chronic illness or dementia. Caregiving can be stressful, and this program is geared to helping provide family caregivers with stress-management techniques, and relaxation and coping strategies. Meets once per week for 90 minutes for nine weeks.
Dyslexia Program, 5:30 p.m., Bradley Library, Speech pathologist Kelly McCormick talks about dyslexia and how to approach the challenge for your children or for yourself.
Nailed It! — Teen Edition, 6:30 p.m., Bradley Library. Free event. Those ages 12 to 18 are welcome to decorate a baked item to look like a professional baker’s sample and possibly win the coveted “Nailed It!” Award. There are limited spots, register at 815-932-6245.
Chess Club, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together.
Friday, Jan. 24
Registration deadline for KVPD Casino Trip to Harrah’s in Joliet, trip takes place Feb. 1, all day. $35 per person. The $35 fee includes transportation to and from the casino. Must be 21 or older. Register at Bird Park Administrative Office, online at kvpd.com or call 815-939-1311.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Resume 1 on 1’s, free, Bradley Library, time slots available beginning at noon. Start the new year with a new resume for a new you. Sign up for one of the half-hour time slots to work on your resume. Stop in or call 815-932-6245. Please bring a current copy of your resume and a flash/thumb/USB drive. Don’t have a USB drive? We have ones to purchase for less than $8.
Bluestem Book Club, 1 p.m., Limestone Library. Kids in grades 3-5 meet each month to a discuss a book from the Bluestem Award Nominee list.
Monday, Jan. 27
Uke and Me: a ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Grow Your Own Tea Garden, free, 6:30 p.m., Bradley Library. Learn from Master Gardener and Naturalist Coordinator Holly Froning in the first of a Healthy Living series from The University of Illinois Extension Center. She will present how to grow your own tea, how to harvest, dry and finally how to blend your own delicious tea.
Tai Chi with the Community Wellness Group, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. Free. Meets second and fourth Tuesday of each month for an hour of Tai Chi.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Winter Lecture Series — Desire Lines: Daring to Follow Trickster Coyotes and Rambling Bison, free. 7 p.m., space limited, doors open at 6:30 p.m., Midewin Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington. Speaker is Dr. Gavin Van Horn, author and director of Cultures of Conservation at the Center for Humans and Nature. Register at 815-423-6370 or email sm.fs.midewin_rsvp@usda.gov.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Investment Basics Series, free, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Feb. 6. Bradley Library. Learn about the basics from professionals.
Friday, Jan. 31
Fish Fry, Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019, 4:30 to 7 p.m. $8.50 per person, $8 for senior citizens. Fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and a roll.
Adult Wii and VR Game Night, 6 p.m., Bradley Library. Free event. Try the library’s new Oculus and experience VR. Or maybe kick it a little old-ish school and compete in the Wii challenges.
Saturday, Feb. 1
A History of Kankakee County’s Presidential Votes and Presidents who have visited the Kankakee County, free event, presented by Phil Angelo. 1 p.m., Kankakee Library. Info. bettylschatz@gmail.com or 815-644-6001.
Monday, Feb. 3
Motown: Music That Moved The World, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. In Detroit in the 1960s, Motown Records produced hits as efficiently as the Ford Motor Company produced automobiles — 110 Top Ten hits to be exact. It was the “Sound of Young America” sung by performers like The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. Using audio and visual content, they will trace the amazing musical journey from the power soul of “Dancing in The Streets” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” to the psychedelic soul of “Cloud Nine” and “What’s Going On” to the pop soul of The Jackson 5. Timeless music that moved everyone then and now.
Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host an art class open to the public in February.
Olivet Nazarene University Heart Ministry will present acrylic painting, 5:30 p.m. Participants will use acrylic paint to portray what brings happiness.
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
U.S. Census 2020 Hiring Event, 3:30 to 7 p.m., Bradley Library. Meet with a Census Field Recruiter. Jobs available immediately.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Cricut Basics — share ideas and techniques, 4 p.m., Kankakee Library. Cricut machines are great electronic cutting machines for DIY projects and crafts. Learn to use Cricut Design Space software to best use your machine. Share ideas and techniques and improve your crafting game. Please bring your own supplies.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Monday, Feb. 17
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner, 5 p.m., Will County Fairgrounds Atrium, $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and children 5 and younger eat free. Carryouts $12. Prizes, complete meal. Organized by St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Peotone. Info. 708-258-6917.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
U.S. Census 2020 Hiring Event, 3:30-7 p.m., Bradley Library. Meet with a Census Field Recruiter. Jobs available immediately.
