Wednesday, Jan. 29
Kankakee’s First Ward Neighborhood Meeting with alderpeople, 5:30 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee. Share ideas and get information about what local government is doing. Ideal time to start finding solutions, suggest a community event or just voice your concerns.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Investment Basics Series, free, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Feb. 6. Bradley Library. Learn about the basics from professionals.
Friday, Jan. 31
Fish Fry, Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019, 4:30 to 7 p.m. $8.50 per person, $8 for senior citizens. Fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and a roll.
Adult Wii and VR Game Night, 6 p.m., Bradley Library. Free event. Try the library’s new Oculus and experience VR. Or maybe kick it a little old-ish school and compete in the Wii challenges.
Saturday, Feb. 1
A History of Kankakee County’s Presidential Votes and Presidents who have visited the Kankakee County, presented by the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society, free event, with speaker Phil Angelo. 1 p.m., Kankakee Library. Info. bettylschatz@gmail.com or 815-644-6001.
Groundhog Day free film screening, 2 p.m., Bradley Library. Free, including free popcorn. Phil Connors, you know him, you love him. Not for his weatherman reports, but because he lives the same day over and over and over in Punxsutawney Pa., trying to make the most of his life in a prison 24 hours long. This comedy classic stars Chicago native and comedy legend Bill Murray.
Monday, Feb. 3
Motown: Music That Moved The World, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. In Detroit in the 1960s, Motown Records produced hits as efficiently as the Ford Motor Company produced automobiles — 110 Top Ten hits to be exact. It was the “Sound of Young America” sung by performers like The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. Using audio and visual content, they will trace the amazing musical journey from the power soul of “Dancing in The Streets” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” to the psychedelic soul of “Cloud Nine” and “What’s Going On” to the pop soul of The Jackson 5. Timeless music that moved everyone then and now.
Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host an art class open to the public in February.
Olivet Nazarene University Heart Ministry will present acrylic painting, 5:30 p.m. Participants will use acrylic paint to portray what brings happiness.
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Relay For Life of Kankakee County 2020 Kickoff Party, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Brookmont Bowling Center, Kankakee. Join the fun and learn more about the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraising event in June. Survivors celebrated. Raffles to win. Event sign-up and volunteer opportunities available. Family friendly. Free to attend. Info. carrie.robinette@cancer.org or onlne at relayforlife.org/kankakeeil.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
U.S. Census 2020 Hiring Event, 3:30 to 7 p.m., Bradley Library. Meet with a Census Field Recruiter. Jobs available immediately.
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Limestone Library. Enjoy the mix of crafts, stories and music to help young children develop a love for reading. This program is for children ages 6 months to 5 years and their parents and/or guardians.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Cricut Basics — share ideas and techniques, 4 p.m., Kankakee Library. Cricut machines are great electronic cutting machines for DIY projects and crafts. Learn to use Cricut Design Space software to best use your machine. Share ideas and techniques and improve your crafting game. Please bring your own supplies.
Thursday, Feb. 6
A Matter of Balance, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Kankakee Area YMCA. Free eight-week (Feb. 6-March 26) fall prevention program. Participants learn to understand that falls are controllable, set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the rick of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Register at 815-523-9919.
Cookie Baking and Decorating, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Participants will be decorating Valentine’s Day cookies. Follow one of the library staff’s designs or come up with your own. Free event, all supplies provided.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free meeting. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Professor Moptop’s Beatlemania, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Beatle expert Professor Moptop, Gregory Alexander, has compiled a collection of knowledge on the band beginning with the day John and Paul met to the end of 1962, the beginning of Beatlemania. By meticulously tracking each step of the bands progression, he paints a vivid picture of how four young boys from Liverpool changed the face of music in the 1960s.
Saturday, Feb. 8
The choirs of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will serve a pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will include plain or blueberry pancakes, sausage, applesauce, juice and a hot beverage. Tickets, available at the door, or in advance from choir members are $6 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6 to 12. Asbury United Methodist Church (196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee) is handicap accessible. For more information, contact the church office at 815-933-4408.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Jeopardy, 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Free event. This program takes the opposite of love, happiness and having that special someone and turns it into a Jeopardy game for high school students in grades 9-12 only.
The Princess Bride interactive viewing party, free, 5 p.m., Bradley Library. It’s not inconceivable that one of the greatest adventure films of all time can have a free, interactive experience. During the film, there will be tossing, shouting, free popcorn, fencing, giants, revenge and everything you love about The Princess Bride movie.
Set sail to the Bradley Library Saturday, February 8th from 5-7 pm and bring your own water bottle! This kind of experience doesn’t happen every day you know.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Winter Soccer Camp, free, KVPD Rec Center, Kankakee. Led by Chicago Fire Jrs Coach Chris Hines. Times: Grades 1-2 attend Noon-1 p.m.; grades 3-4 attend 1:15-2:15 p.m.; grades 5-6 attend 2:30-3:30 p.m.; and grades 7-8 attend 3:45-4:45 p.m. Register in person at 893 W Station St., Kankakee; over the phone at 815-939-1311; or online at kvpd.com.
Monday, Feb. 10
Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile, 12:30-6 p.m., Sheldon Community Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Monday, Feb. 17
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free meeting. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner, 5 p.m., Will County Fairgrounds Atrium, $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and children 5 and younger eat free. Carryouts $12. Prizes, complete meal. Organized by St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Peotone. Info. 708-258-6917.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
U.S. Census 2020 Hiring Event, 3:30-7 p.m., Bradley Library. Meet with a Census Field Recruiter. Jobs available immediately.
