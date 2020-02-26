Thursday, Feb. 27
FFA Petting Zoo, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Watseka Community High School Ag Shop. The public is invited. Follow the signs and enter on the track side of the building. If there is a snow day, the event will be the next day of school attendance. Those planning to bring a group of 10 or more are asked to call the school in advance at 815-432-2486, or email the adviser at phil.wilkey@watsekaschools.org.
Emancipation to Inauguration: The Black Experience in Chicago, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free event. From the first settlers to the nation’s chief executive, the African-American presence in Chicago is deep and proud. From DuSable to Wells to Washington, the legacy is rich. Chicago tour guide and La Grange resident Clarence Goodman takes visitors on a tour of the accomplishments and history of Black Chicago.
U.S. Census 2020 Hiring Event, 3:30 to 7 p.m., Bradley Library. Meet with a Census field recruiter. Jobs available immediately.
Friday, Feb. 28
Friday Fish Fry, St. Anne Catholic Church, 5 - 7 p.m., $11 per person, children 12 and under $5. Fried or baked pollock, baked potato, green beans, cole slaw, bread, butter, dessert and beverage. Also available, one fourth of a cheese pizza, chips, dessert and beverage. Raffles. Drive through available.
Fish Fry, Aroma Park American Legion, 4:30 to 7 p.m., $9 per person, $8.50 senior citizens. Fried fish, fries, coleslaw, roll.
Strikes and Spares for Cornerstone, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Brookmont Bowling Center, Kankakee, $25 admission includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental and pizza. Fundraiser to help individuals with disabilities in Kankakee County. Prizes and raffles, too.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Celebrate Leap Year learning about frogs, 10 a.m., Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington. Free event. Speaker is The Wetlands Initiative’s Trevor Edmonson. His presentation will be about frogs that live at Midewin: Chorus frogs, leopard frogs and more. Register at 815-423-6370 or sm.fs.midewin_RSVP@usda.gov.
Leap Day Euchre Tournament, Limestone Library, 11 a.m. Bring a friend and have fun on Leap Day. You’ll keep the same partner throughout the tournament. If less than eight people sign up, partners will rotate. Light refreshments will be served.
Visit Willy Wonka’s Factory at the Bradley Library, noon to 2 p.m. For ages 8-13. Oompa Loompa, doompa de dee, if you are wise you’ll listen to thee. Kids can make lickable wallpaper (what’s a Snozzberry taste like?), fizzy lifting drinks, invent a new Wonka candy and more. Spots are limited, register at the library or by calling 815-932-6245.
Spaghetti Dinner to benefit New Beginnings for cats, 4-7 p.m., Bourbonnais Municipal Center, $10 per person, $5 for children ages 5 to 10. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Crafts for sale and a raffle for a 50-inch TV. Take outs available. Includes spaghetti, dessert and coffee.
Spaghetti Dinner by St. John Lutheran Sunday School. Event is at Beecher Amvets Hall, 532 Gould St., Beecher, 4-7:30 p.m., carry outs available. Cost is $8 per adult and $4 for children in grades K-8. Preschool and under eat for free. Info. 708-946-2561 or 708-946-9017.
Monday, March 2
League of Women Voter’s Legislation on Tap, 6:30 p.m., Chicago Dough Co. Restaurant, Bourbonnais. Hosted by Kankakee County League of Women Voters. Nonpartisan. An opportunity to talk about issues you are passionate about at any level, local, state or national. This is not a formal debate. Info. acpiasecki2000@gmail.com. Free to attend. Drink and personal-size pizza $10.
Tuesday, March 3
Pickleball Open Gym, 5:30-7:30 p.m., KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Cost is $5 per person. Every Tuesday until April 28, with the exception of March 17. Info. 815-939-1311.
Thursday, March 5
Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party, 5:30-7:30, Limestone Library. Free. Event for children in kindergarten through third grade. Cupcakes, crafts and activities. Register 815-939-1696.
Saturday, March 7
BBQ Chicken Dinner by Herscher United Methodist Men's Club. Event is at Legion Community Center, 102 South Oak St., Herscher. 4:30-7 p.m. Carry-outs available.
Manteno-Rockville Museum's Open House with local author Melanie Holmes, 1-3 p.m., free. Holmes has a brand new pictorial history book she wrote on Manteno; part of Arcadia's Images of America line. The museum is located at 192 W. Third, Manteno.
Artist Reception and talk with Dr. Jane Rhoades Hudak, free, 3-5 p.m. (artist talk is at 3:30 p.m.), Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Opening reception of "Moments: Mixed Media Textile Works by Dr. Jane Rhoades Hudak." Dr. Hudak grew up in the Appalachian region of the U.S. where "make do and mend" was a way of life. Her mixed media works are created by using foraged items from nature and cast off materials that are imaginatively transformed into art that reflects small but significant moments related to family, self, others and the earth. Hudak is an art education professor, art therapist, author and a nurturer of creativity in others.
Wednesday, March 11
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Cooking Class: Hot Sauce Making, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Learn how to craft hot sauce for an inexpensive and easy way to spice up food. Free. All supplies provided.
Friday, March 13
Introduction to Smartphones, 11:30 a.m., free, Limestone Library. Presentation followed by one-on-one instruction, learn how to connect Wi-Fi, e-mail, picture messaging, voicemail, how to use the app store, button configuration and other fun tips and tricks.
Registration deadline for KVPD Youth Soccer League, $90 per player (unless sign up before Feb. 28, then $80), register at the KVPD office, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. Open to students in grades 1-8. Each player receives a jersey. One practice per week. Games are played on Saturdays at Splash Valley Soccer Fields, 1850 River Road, Kankakee. Eight weeks of season play, April 4-May 23. Info. 815-939-1311 or kvpd.com.
Saturday, March 14
Laugh For A Cause, Harbor House Benefit, 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Te cast of Second City in its "The Best of Second City" show; $30 per person. Auctions, raffles. Harbor House provides services that support and empower survivors of domestic violence. Info. harborhousedv.org.
Saturday hours for early voters in Iroquois County. The Iroquois County Clerk's election department will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. The office is at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. Registered voters who would like to vote before the March 17 General Primary Election may cast their vote at that time. The office will also take care of voter registration for those who are not yet registered and also address changes and then individuals may vote the same day. To register to vote, bring in two forms of identification: One needs to show your current living address as well as a mailing address, if that is different. Telephone inquiries regarding early voting should be directed to the Iroquois County Clerk's office, 815-432-6960, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Illinois, noon, Braidwood Rec. Club, Braidwood. Check-in 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. event is at noon. Registration deadline is 11:45 p.m. on March 13. Donations must be received by April 30. Info. 708-929-2113 or pwelsh@soill.org.
Sounds of Celebration, 3 p.m., Majestic Theater, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for children under 10 years old. Food and musical performances by soloists, duets and ensembles of past and present KVYSO members. For reservations, visit kvyso.com.
Thursday, March 26
Phyllis Is On, a presentation by historical interpreter Ellie Carlson, 6:30 p.m., Bourbonnais Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Carlson brings to life America's first female stand-up comedienne, Phyllis Diller. Free program. A mini book sale will be from 5:30 p.m. until the start of the presentation with books priced at 50 cents and $1. Info. bourbonnaislibrary.org or call 815-933-1727.
Saturday, April 4
Salvage Yard Biker Church Craft Show, Flea Market and Art Fair, College Church of the Nazarene, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. 9 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Concession stand will be available. Looking for vendors. Info. 815-386-2022.
