Thursday, Feb. 20
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free meeting. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Healthy Heart Presentation and free blood screening, 10 a.m., Watseka Public Library. Free event. A healthy heart is something Americans of all ages can strive to attain. Heart disease is reported to be the leading cause of death in the United States. Learn from a registered nurse and a dietitian about ways people of all ages can keep their heart healthy.
Friday, Feb. 21
Page to Screen: “Road to Perdition,” 6 p.m. book discussion, Bradley Library. The Tom Hanks-leading movie was filmed in parts of Kankakee and Will counties and was first printed as a graphic novel. Stop by the library to get your quick read and then attend the discussion of similarities, differences and overall impressions of both.
Census Outreach Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Watseka Public Library. Free event. State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and Linda Steinberg, special projects coordinator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, will discuss the significance of Census 2020 participation, including debunking misconceptions, and unveiling the facts about being counted. A question and answer session will follow. Please sign up at 815-432-4544, so enough materials may be prepared.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Try Ice Hockey for Free Day, at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., free event designed for ages 4 to 9. A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. The park district’s top coaches will assist in teaching the basics. No experience necessary. Register at tryhockeyforfree.com.
Bluestem Book Club, 1 p.m., Limestone Library, kids in grades 3-5 meet each month to discuss a book from the Bluestem Award Nominee list.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Prairieview Lutheran Homes annual Meeting, 1:30 p.m. registration for delegates, 2 p.m. meeting, Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Maple St., Clifton.
Monday, Feb. 24
Candidate’s Forum — 40th District Senate Candidates Forum, 5:30 p.m., organized by Kankakee Library and Kankakee County Branch NAACP. Fourth floor of the library. Candidates will include Monica Gordon, Patrick Joyce, Marta Perales and Lori Wilcox.
Savvy Savings Senior Citizens Class, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, free. Information on scams directed toward senior citizens and how to avoid them and also savings benefits available for senior citizens.
Adult Craft Night, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Free event, all supplies provided. Make a bird feeder out of tennis balls. There are two separate sessions for this craft; the second is Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner, 5 p.m., Will County Fairgrounds Atrium, $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and children 5 and younger eat free. Carryouts $12. Prizes, complete meal. Organized by St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Peotone. Info. 708-258-6917.
Tai Chi for Wellness, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. Free. Group meets second and fourth Tuesday of each month for an hour.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Adult Craft Night, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Free event, all supplies provided. Make a bird feeder out of tennis balls. There are two separate sessions for this craft; the second is Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.
Winter Lecture Series — Bird Life of Midewin, 7 p.m., Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington. Speaker is Greg DuBois, vice president and program director, Will County Audubon Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free event. Space is limited, registration required, 815-423-6370 or sm.fs.midewin_RSVP@usda.gov.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Emancipation to Inauguration: The Black Experience in Chicago, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free event. From the first settlers to the nation’s chief executive, the African-American presence in Chicago is deep and proud. From DuSable to Wells to Washington, the legacy is rich. Chicago tour guide and La Grange resident Clarence Goodman takes visitors on a tour of the accomplishments and history of Black Chicago.
U.S. Census 2020 Hiring Event, 3:30 to 7 p.m., Bradley Library. Meet with a Census field recruiter. Jobs available immediately.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, Aroma Park American Legion, 4:30 to 7 p.m., $9 per person, $8.50 senior citizens. Fried fish, fries, coleslaw, roll.
Strikes and Spares for Cornerstone, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Brookmont Bowling Center, Kankakee, $25 admission includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza. Fundraiser to help individuals with disabilities in Kankakee County. Prizes and raffles, too.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Celebrate Leap Year learning about frogs, 10 a.m., Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington. Free event. Speaker is The Wetlands Initiative’s Trevor Edmonson. His presentation will be about frogs that live at Midewin: Chorus frogs, leopard frogs and more. Register at 815-423-6370 or sm.fs.midewin_RSVP@usda.gov.
Leap Day Euchre Tournament, Limestone Library, 11 a.m. Bring a friend and have fun on Leap Day. You’ll keep the same partner throughout the tournament. If less than eight people sign up, partners will rotate. Light refreshments will be served.
Visit Willy Wonka’s Factory at the Bradley Library, noon to 2 p.m. For ages 8-13. Oompa Loompa, doompa de dee, if you are wise you’ll listen to thee. Kids can make lickable wallpaper (what’s a Snozzberry taste like?), fizzy lifting drinks, invent a new Wonka candy and more. Spots are limited, register at the library or by calling 815-932-6245.
Monday, March 2
League of Women Voter’s Legislation on Tap, 6:30 p.m., Chicago Dough Restaurant, Bourbonnais. Hosted by Kankakee County League of Women Voters. Nonpartisan. An opportunity to talk about issues you are passionate about at any level, local, state or national. This is not a formal debate. Info. acpiasecki2000@gmail.com. Free to attend. Drink and personal-size pizza $10.
Wednesday, March 11
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!