Thursday, Feb. 6
A Matter of Balance, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Kankakee Area YMCA. Free eight-week (Feb. 6-March 26)fall prevention program. Participants learn to understand that falls are controllable, set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the rick of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Register at 815-523-9919.
Cookie Baking and Decorating, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Participants will be decorating Valentine’s Day cookies. Follow one of the library staff’s designs or come up with your own. Free event, all supplies provided.
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free meeting. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Professor Moptop’s Beatlemania, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Beatle expert Professor Moptop, Gregory Alexander, has compiled a collection of knowledge on the band beginning with the day John and Paul met to the end of 1962, the beginning of Beatlemania. By meticulously tracking each step of the bands progression, he paints a vivid picture of how four young boys from Liverpool changed the face of music in the 1960s.
Saturday, Feb. 8
The choirs of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will serve a pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will include plain or blueberry pancakes, sausage, applesauce, juice and a hot beverage. Tickets, available at the door, or in advance from choir members are $6 for adults and $3 for kids 6 to 12. Asbury United Methodist Church (196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee) is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Jeopardy, 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Free event. This program takes the opposite of love, happiness and having that special someone and turns it into a Jeopardy game for high school students in grades 9-12 only.
“The Princess Bride” interactive viewing party, free, 5 p.m., Bradley Library. It’s not inconceivable that one of the greatest adventure films of all time can have a free, interactive experience. During the film, there will be tossing, shouting, free popcorn, fencing, giants, revenge and everything you love about “The Princess Bride” movie.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Winter Soccer Camp, free, KVPD Rec Center, Kankakee. Led by Chicago Fire Jrs Coach Chris Hines. Times: Grades 1-2 attend noon to 1 p.m.; grades 3-4 attend 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.; grades 5-6 attend 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and grades 7-8 attend 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Register in person at 893 W Station St., Kankakee; over the phone at 815-939-1311; or online at kvpd.com.
Monday, Feb. 10
Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Sheldon Community Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Bradley Historical Society meeting, 6 p.m., Bradley Library. Info. 815-932-8979.
Tuesday Morning Book Discussion of “The Little Paris Book Shop” by Nina George, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library.
L.O.S.S. (Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide), Kankakee Library, third-floor meeting room. 6 p.m. Free, nondenominational program to support those grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide. A safe, nonjudgmental environment where survivors of suicide can talk openly about feelings and experiences. Place to find community, direction and resources for healing. 815-939-4564.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Drop in free health screening and talk with a nurse, 6 p.m., Limestone Library. Free event. Info. 815-939-1696.
U.S. Census 2020 Hiring Event, 1 to 4 p.m., Kankakee Library. Meet with a census field recruiter. Jobs available immediately.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Something Special Singers community group resumes practices after taking a break for a few months, the group practices 1 to 3 p.m. each Thursday at Asbury Methodist Church. They sing at the veterans and other nursing homes and church luncheons. Any adult can join the group to sing, no tryouts, no church affiliation. Info. 815-939-7831.
Winter Lecture Series — Fantastic Moths and How to Find Them, speaker is Trevor Edmonson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m., Midewin Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington. Lectures are free, but space is limited, registration required 815-423-6370 or email SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov.
Friday, Feb. 14
Sweetie Skate, 7:45 to 9:45 p.m., Ice Valley Centre, $7 per adult, $5 per child. Free skate rental. Cosmic lights and romantic tunes of the ’80s, ’90s and today.
Saturday, Feb. 15
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Bradley Lions Club at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway, Bradley. Sausage, pancakes (including plain, blueberry or chocolate chip), biscuits and gravy, $6 per person ages 6 and older; children 5 and younger get to eat for free. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.
Monday, Feb. 17
Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Poet’s Arrow, share your talents at the Kankakee Public Library during the open mic event, Poet’s Arrow, third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. This free event offers artists of all ages a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
LGBTQ Networking, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library, a safe place to talk, find new friends, have discuss books, have game nights and support one another.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Free meeting. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.
Friday, Feb. 21
Page to Screen: Road to Perdition, 6 p.m. book discussion, Bradley Library. The Tom Hanks-leading movie was filmed in parts of Kankakee and Will counties and was first printed as a graphic novel. Stop by the library to get your quick read and then attend the discussion of similarities, differences and overall impressions of both.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Try Ice Hockey for Free Day at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 3:30-5:30 p.m., free event designed for ages 4 to 9. A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. The park district’s top coaches will assist in teaching the basics. No experience necessary. Register at tryhockeyforfree.com.
Monday, Feb. 24
Savvy Savings Senior Citizens Class, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, free. Information on scams directed toward senior citizens and how to avoid them and also savings benefits available for senior citizens.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner, 5 p.m., Will County Fairgrounds Atrium, $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and children 5 and younger eat free. Carryouts $12. Prizes, complete meal. Organized by St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Peotone. Info. 708-258-6917.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
U.S. Census 2020 Hiring Event, 3:30-7 p.m., Bradley Library. Meet with a Census Field Recruiter. Jobs available immediately.
Monday, March 2
League of Women Voter’s Legislation on Tap, 6:30 p.m., Chicago Dough Restaurant, Bourbonnais. Hosted by Kankakee County League of Women Voters. Non-partisan. An opportunity to talk about issues you are passionate about at any level, local, state or national. This is not a formal debate. Info. acpiasecki2000@gmail.com. Free to attend. Drink and personal-size pizza $10.
Wednesday, March 11
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!