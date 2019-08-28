Friday, Aug. 30
Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Fall Kickoff, 10 a.m., Kankakee Community College. Senior citizens 50 and older are invited to attend. Dr. David Naze, incoming vice president, will be the guest speaker. Instructors will talk about upcoming classes and members can register for classes. Info. kcc.edu/lli.
Free Networking at the Mental Health RoundTable (Mental Health Network Kankakee County), 7:45 to 9 a.m., Riverside Healthcare, 401 N. Wall St., Kankakee. Opportunity to learn about mental health and who’s-doing-what to respond to the need in our local area. Presenter: Kim Cousin, community prevention specialist at KC-CASA. Topic: Teen dating violence. Info. on event: 815-507-6164.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Miss Kankakee Scholarship Association informational meeting, for girls and women ages 5 to 25. 10 a.m. at Amita Health St. Mary’s offices’ entrance off of Merchant Street, Kankakee. An educational opportunity with mentors available and scholarship availability. Info. dir.misskankakee@gmail.com, 815-685-9220, 815-922-7243 or 815-573-3334.
Voyageur Classic 5K Run/Walk, 8 A.M., Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. To raise funds for the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn. This year, a living history costume contest is included. Multiple age groups and awards. Advance packet pick up: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kankakee County Museum or 7 a.m. Saturday. Register online: raceroster.com/events/2019/22667/voyageur-classic-5k-runwalk or follow link from kankakeecountymuseum.com.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Walk With Deb, 9:30 a.m., Bradley Library. Free, weekly low-impact exercise class for seniors citizens 55 and older to exercise legs and keep fit overall. Meets each Tuesday morning for a half hour.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Armstrong Retirees meeting and lunch, 12:30 p.m., Family House Restaurant, Bradley.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center (lower level), 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Speaker: Deborah Dodt. Topic: Agape: Sharing God’s Love With Our Neighbors. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.
Nation of Patriots Flag Tour, 3 p.m., Manteno American Legion Post 755, Manteno. The Patriot Tour is where a single American Flag in 110 days makes 110 stops. This flag travels through 48 states by veterans on motorcycles raising awareness and money for nonprofit Nation of Patriots, helping veterans. At 3 p.m. the flag bearer from Indiana will arrive and transfer the flag to the Illinois flag bearer.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Back to School Bash, Kankakee First Ward Neighborhood, 2 to 6 p.m., Old Fair Park. Food, games and school supplies. Volunteers and donations needed. Donations can be dropped off from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee. Info. 815-260-8650 or 815-573-6905.
408 Bash, Chebanse American Legion Park, 9 a.m. This ninth annual fundraiser for the Chebanse American Legion will feature a trap shoot, 3D archery tournament and euchre tournament. The trap shoot will begin at 9 a.m., and the archery and euchre competitions at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon. General admission is $20 and includes admission, lunch, door prizes and beverage tickets. The additional cost to enter the competitive events is $10. Must be 21 or older to attend. Info. 815-383-9408.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Iroquois County Genealogical Society Cemetery Walk, 2 p.m., Amity Cemetery, near Goodwine. Variety of presenters.
Greek Festival, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 296. N. Washington Ave., Kankakee, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until sold out). Homemade pastries, shish-ka-bobs, Greek chicken, Bingo, church tours, live Greek music and Greek folk dancers, cash raffle and other prizes.
St. Mary’s Church, Beaverville, Founders’ Day, 10 a.m. Mass, events throughout the day, including lots of food options, music, activities for all ages and prizes. Info. stmaryschurchbeaverville.com.
Pull in the Park, Chebanse American Legion Park, noon. The event will begin with opening ceremonies, followed by a barnyard stock farm tractor pull, kids pedal tractor pull, dime toss games, bounce houses, a duck pond game, face painting, a farm animal petting zoo and a ceremony honoring local military veterans. Free admission and food and drink will be available on site. Info. 815-383-9408.
Monday, Sept. 9
Uke and Me: A ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.
Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Sheldon Community Center. Info. 815-429-3106.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Book signing by local author, 6 p.m., Bourbonnais Library. Dr. Max Reams, author of the mystery novel, “Oil On My Hands.” A mini book sale will be held beginning at 5 p.m. with books priced at $.50 and $1. For more information visit bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Kankakee Kultivators meeting, noon lunch, meeting follows. Kankakee County Museum, Kankakee. September meeting spotlights sisters Ann Harms and Tricia Campbell demonstrating how to create a potted garden of succulents and then their creation raffled off to an attendee. Master gardeners Lois Ware and Gayle Fischer hold a Q-and-A session afterward. Free program.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival, Momence, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission, free parking. Bingo and other games, petting zoo, pony rides, harvest market, instant money tree, cash raffle, food booths, live entertainment. Info. 815-472-3700, ext. 1014.
Fundraising Breakfast for the Martinton Community Food Pantry, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Martin Parish Hall, Martinton. Pancake, sausage and biscuit and gravy fundraiser. Any donations go to feed the hungry of Iroquois County. The event coincides with the Martinton Fire and EMS Day in the Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Lifestyle 360: Keeping Fit Indoors, 9 a.m. social time, 9:15 a.m. speaker. Program by Manteno Chamber. Raffles, prizes, free coffee and doughnuts. Info. online mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Thursday, Sept. 19
“All the Queen’s Horses” Film Showing, 6 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St. Free. The documentary investigates the life of former Dixon Comptroller-Treasurer Rita Crundwell, who stole more than $53 million in public funds. The film explores the causes and effects of the largest municipal fraud case in U.S. history.
Saturday. Sept. 21
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Class of 1964’s 55th class reunion, begins at 5 p.m. at the Kankakee Country Club. Reservations 815-937-3707, ext. 6003.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Sons of Italy Spaghetti Supper, noon-4 p.m., Bishop McNamara School in Bourbonnais (formerly Maternity BVM School), 308 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais. Cost: Adults $10, 12 and under $5. Meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, drinks. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s, Autism, Catholic Charities, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, KCC scholarships, Harbor House and The Salvation Army. Carryouts available. Tickets at door, from lodge members, call 815-933-4935 or email philangelo@comcast.net.
