Wednesday — Sunday
Momence Gladiolus Festival, parades, carnival, food vendors, flea market, music, run, bags, car show. Info. gladfest.com.
Thursday
Midewin for Kids — Fun With Fossils, 10 a.m. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington. Free. Learn about fossils in a fun and interactive way.
Living with a Happy, Grateful Heart, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. A grateful heart shifts focus from ourselves to other people and circumstances as we humbly acknowledge their contribution to our lives. Despite the way it makes us feel, gratitude is not an emotion, it is a learned discipline.
Saturday
Wilton Center Federated Church Community Fun Day, 5 p.m., 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Free. Open to all. Church is celebrating 100 years of ministry. Inflatable obstacle course and slide, games, relay races, volleyball, barbecues, hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, bonfire, silent auction to raise money for mission trip.
BBQ Chicken Dinner in Village Park, Herscher, 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by attendees of Herscher United Methodist Church, chicken, chips, baked beans, applesauce or coleslaw. Carryouts available. There is a charge.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Friday, Aug. 16
Rockin’ on Main Street, The Square on Second, Manteno. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free, Music from The Hey Jimmy, many activities for the family, food cart available for purchasing food. Info. villageofmanteno.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Midewin by Auto, 10 a.m., Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington. Free. Car caravan tour to view restored wetlands and prairie and observe wildlife.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lifestyle 360: Trivia Time, 9 a.m. Leo Hassett Community Center, Manteno. Raffles, prizes and complimentary coffee and doughnuts. The Manteno community program focuses on enriching residents’ lives focusing on education, entertainment and social engagement. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Midewin for Kids — Can You Dig It? 10 a.m. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington. Free. Join “Archaeologist Joe” to learn about the tools an archaeologist uses, make maps, and investigate a site from the 1800s.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Friday, Aug. 30
Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Fall Kickoff, 10 a.m., Kankakee Community College. Senior citizens age 50 and over are invited to attend. Dr. David Naze, incoming vice president, will be the guest speaker. Instructors will talk about upcoming classes and members may register for classes. Info. http://www.kcc.edu/lli.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center (lower level), 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Speaker: Deborah Dodt. Topic: Agape: Sharing God’s Love With Our Neighbors. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!