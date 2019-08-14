Friday, Aug. 16
Rockin’ on Main Street, The Square on Second, Manteno. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free, Music from The Hey Jimmy, many activities for the family, food cart available for purchasing food. Info. villageofmanteno.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena’s Back 2 School Party, 1 to 4 p.m. Arena is at 1601 River Road, Kankakee, next to the Kankakee Community College. Free. Activities include: Free ice skating and skating lessons, free haircuts for school-aged children, anti-bullying presentation by karate instructor Sensei Steve Gross, storytelling by Karen McMillan, Easter Seals Jumpstart program, free vision screening, school bus safety and rides, dental health coaching, model airplane demonstration, college recruiters, bounce houses, face painting, hygiene kit giveaway, drawing for four outfield reserved Chicago White Sox tickets. Info. 815-939-1946, atousignant@kvpd.com.
Midewin by Auto, 10 a.m., Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington. Free. Car caravan tour to view restored wetlands and prairie and observe wildlife.
Monday, Aug. 19
End of Summer Concert, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St. Free, 6:30 p.m. Southern Gospel songs performed by Kena Clark, her daughter, London Clark, and Jayne Henrichs. Open to everyone. No reservations necessary. Light refreshments will be served. Info. 815-432-4544.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lifestyle 360: Trivia Time, 9 a.m. Leo Hassett Community Center, Manteno. Raffles, prizes and complimentary coffee and doughnuts. The Manteno community program focuses on enriching residents’ lives focusing on education, entertainment and social engagement. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Solarize Chicagoland — Solar Power Hour Information Session, free, 5:30 p.m., Peotone Library, learn basics of solar, its financial implications for a household, learn about site assessments and how solar group buy programs work. Register at peotonelibrary.org/calendar or 708-258-3436.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Bean Bag Tournament at Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St. 3 p.m. (2 p.m. sign ins), $10 per 2-person team. Food, raffles, activities. Info. 815-651-7729.
Midewin for Kids — Can You Dig It?, 10 a.m. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington. Free. Join “Archaeologist Joe” to learn about the tools an archaeologist uses, make maps and investigate a site from the 1800s.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.
Friday, Aug. 30
Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Fall Kickoff, 10 a.m., Kankakee Community College. Senior citizens age 50 and older are invited to attend. Dr. David Naze, incoming vice president, will be the guest speaker. Instructors will talk about upcoming classes and members can register for classes. Info. kcc.edu/lli.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Miss Kankakee Scholarship Association informational meeting, for girls and women ages 5 to 25. 10 a.m. at Amita Health St. Mary’s offices’ entrance off of Merchant Street, Kankakee. An educational opportunity with mentors available and scholarship availability. Info. dir.misskankakee@gmail.com, 815-685-9220, 815-922-7243 or 815-573-3334.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Armstrong Retirees meeting and lunch, 12:30 p.m., Family House Restaurant, Bradley.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center (lower level), 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Speaker: Deborah Dodt. Topic: Agape: Sharing God’s Love With Our Neighbors. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Book signing by local author, 6 p.m., Bourbonnais Library. Dr. Max Reams, author of the mystery novel, “Oil On My Hands.” A mini book sale will be held beginning at 5 p.m. with books priced at $.50 and $1. For more information visit bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Fundraising Breakfast for the Martinton Community Food Pantry, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Martin Parish Hall, Martinton. Pancake, sausage and biscuit and gravy fundraiser. Any donations go to feed the hungry of Iroquois County. The event coincides with the Martinton Fire and EMS Day in the Park.
