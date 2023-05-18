Daily Journal logo

The Illinois Broadband Lab is hosting local residents and organizations in an in-person listening session from 5-6 p.m. May 25 in the auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

The event’s goal is to give the public a chance to ask questions and provide input about the region’s most urgent needs and priorities related to high-speed internet connectivity and access in order to contribute to the state’s plan to invest federal broadband funding, according to a press release.

The Illinois Broadband Lab, a collaboration between the Illinois Office of Broadband and University of Illinois System, is working with community organizations and local governments to gather input to ensure federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment and Digital Equity programs addresses demonstrated broadband needs in the state.

