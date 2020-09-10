Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The annual meeting for the board of directors of the Community Arts Council Inc. of Kankakee County will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday. The board invites members and guests to join them via Zoom.
Usually held in April, the meeting was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since those measures continue to remain in place, the meeting has been moved online.
The mission of the CAC is to promote the arts in Kankakee County and its annual meeting provides the opportunity to recognize the efforts of members and present awards to some individuals while reporting on the activities and progress of the organization. In an effort to comply with the bylaws, the meeting will be held virtually using Zoom. Members and guests wishing to join the meeting should visit the CAC Facebook page and click on the link provided there at 1 p.m. Sunday. Anyone who does not have access to Facebook should contact President Bonnie Brewer at bstbrewer@hotmail.com.
The Annual Fall Art and Craft Stroll previously scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday was cancelled and has been replaced by a Virtual Pop-Up Shop. Anyone interested in viewing and purchasing items from a limited number of CAC artists and crafters can find additional information on the CAC Facebook page.
