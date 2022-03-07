WATSEKA — The Watseka Community High School Inspiration Award Committees are seeking nominations for the 2022 Academic and Athletic Inspiration Awards.
The awards were established to recognize and honor men and women connected with Unit 9 schools whose accomplishments, service and character have exemplified, developed, and encouraged positive traits and attributes to enhance future achievements by Unit 9 students.
The Inspiration Award Committees are particularly encouraging nominations from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.
Nomination forms can be obtained from the Unit 9 or WCHS offices or online at watsekaschools.org. Nominations must be submitted by April 15. The 2022 Award Winners will be honored during Homecoming Weekend, set for Oct. 7-9.
