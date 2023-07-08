Steven Hunter (copy)

Steven Hunter 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The recent U.S. Supreme court decision addressed the institutional admission policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

This ruling will have far-reaching ramifications. This action essentially rendered a death blow to the concept of affirmative action.

From my perspective and based upon facts, data and history, the United States of America has never been a color-blind society. One only has to look at our legacy of the three-fifths clause in the United States Constitution of 1787.

Steven Hunter worked 39 years with the Illinois Department of Human Services in the Bureau of Civil Rights. He served 40 years as an alderman for the city of Kankakee. He currently serves as a member of the Kankakee County Board.

