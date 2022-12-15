...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt becoming west Saturday.
Significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, wife of fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, pauses during an interview with the Daily Journal last month alongside Rittmanic’s niece Jennifer Johnson Whitaker and sister Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme as they shared their emotions surrounding Rittmanic’s murder last December. The interviews will appear in the Saturday edition of the Journal.
Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, wife of fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, pauses during an interview with the Daily Journal last month alongside Rittmanic’s niece Jennifer Johnson Whitaker and sister Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme as they shared their emotions surrounding Rittmanic’s murder last December.
The interviews will appear in the Saturday edition of the Journal.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.