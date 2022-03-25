Weather Alert

...Gusty snow showers late this afternoon and this evening likely to cause temporary sharp reductions in visibility... Showers this afternoon are likely to change from more rain and graupel to snow showers during late day into this evening. Some of these snow showers are likely to be heavy, as well as produce strong wind gusts in excess of 40 mph underneath them. The combination of the snow and winds will cause sharply reduced visibility. The quick movement of the showers as well as pavement temperatures above freezing should keep any snow accumulations primarily on grassy surfaces, where localized amounts over one half inch are possible. The rapidly varying visibility with the forecast snow showers may lead to temporary hazardous travel in places late today and tonight. Motorists should allow extra travel time, including during this evening's commute.