About six of every 10 ComEd customers who had lost electrical power service due to Monday’s storm are back to normal, the utility company noted late Tuesday.
The company reported it had restored service to 541,000 customers as of late Tuesday afternoon. Even with that high number, some 343,000 customers were still without service, however.
The utility noted that within 16 hours of the “derecho” storm — which is basically a Midwestern hurricane — service had been restored to 440,000 customers.
The storm caused significant damage across ComEd’s large service region, much of the damage due to downed trees or tree branches.
Kankakee County was no different as downed trees knocked out power throughout the area. As of 5 a.m. today, more than 11,000 customers in Kankakee County remained without power. ComEd still had to reach 1,358 customers in Livingston County and 2,823 customers in Grundy County as well.
The company noted it had more than 1,900 employees and contractors working around the clock to restore service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!