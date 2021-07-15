Gary W. Moore, a bestselling author and columnist for the Daily Journal, has died following a long battle with Stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 66.
In recent years, Moore chronicled his cancer journey through his longtime weekly column called “Positively Speaking,” which appeared in more than 60 newspapers worldwide. “Gary’s columns spread a message of hope and optimism at a time when it is desperately needed,” his family said in a press release announcing his death.
Moore authored several books, including “Playing with the Enemy: A Baseball Prodigy” and the forthcoming “Fragrance of Lilacs.”
Moore was a graduate of VanderCook College of Music.
He traveled and performed with artists such as Ray Price and Barbara Mandrel, and toured with the national and world championship Chicago Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps.
An entrepreneur, Moore spent most of his adult years working in a variety of business ventures and as the CEO of both public and private companies.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Arlene, and their three grown children.
Services will be July 21 — what would have been his 67th birthday — at Gathering Point Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. July 21 with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Livestreaming will be available for those who cannot attend in person.
The Journal will publish more about Gary Moore’s life in an upcoming issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.