KANKAKEE — City of Kankakee codes were recently updated from 2003 to 2018 and are now current. Codes are updated every three years through the International Code Council. The city has been following the 2003 Building Codes and the 2009 Property Maintenance Code. By updating codes, Insurance Services Office (ISO) ratings have potential to be lowered which means the city has a better chance of getting a discount on insurance for the community, according to a press release.
“We began the process last summer and worked on it each month to bring it to city council,” said Cherry Malone-Marshall, alderwoman and Building and Code Safety Committee chairman. “The further you are behind as a city in codes, the insurance is higher, but once you are updated and current, your residents will see savings. Updating our codes was a much-needed process.”
ISO products and services help insurers underwrite and price risks with greater precision and efficiency, as well as manage claims more effectively across the spectrum of commercial and personal lines of insurance.
“I appreciate the leadership of our code official, Tomora Nelson and Alderwoman Cherry Malone Marshall, who chairs the code committee,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “Together they diligently worked to complete this much-needed update. As we move Kankakee Forward, the city will continue to pursue and implement best practices to improve the efficiency of services provided to residents.
