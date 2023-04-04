Cobbs - Kankakee 6th Ward Forum

Michael Cobbs talks with an audience member following March 16's 6th Ward candidate forum at the Kankakee Public Library.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

KANKAKEE — Age won out over youth as veteran 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs defeated his 19-year-old opponent in Tuesday's municipal election.

Cobbs, a Democrat, defeated Nolan Bukowski, a Kankakee Community College student running as a Republican, by a 193-85 margin. Cobbs claimed just under 70% of the vote.

The 6th Ward rests in the city's southeastern area.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

