Michael Cobbs talks with an audience member following March 16's 6th Ward candidate forum at the Kankakee Public Library.
KANKAKEE — Age won out over youth as veteran 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs defeated his 19-year-old opponent in Tuesday's municipal election.
Cobbs, a Democrat, defeated Nolan Bukowski, a Kankakee Community College student running as a Republican, by a 193-85 margin. Cobbs claimed just under 70% of the vote.
The 6th Ward rests in the city's southeastern area.
Cobbs, a retired mail carrier, credited an organized team of volunteers for the victory.
"We were confident with what we had to do," he said.
He credited Bukowski for running a spirited campaign.
"We want young people to participate in the process, but running for office has to be more than a novel idea," Cobbs said.
Cobbs said there are certainly challenges the city must face and correct, but he believes the community is headed on a good path.
He noted the momentum-gaining East Riverwalk, the developing region headed by the Currents of Kankakee, and the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center at East Court Street and Interstate 57 as two key projects taking shape.
"The Ricky Rockets development is a home run," he said.
He said development is already happening around that "anchor" and, with the just-announced funding for the reconstruction of the East Court Street interchange at I-57, development will likely continue at the city's eastern entrance.
He believes voters recognized the Kankakee City Council is working well as a unit and there is no reason for upheaval within the 14-member unit.
"I didn't see a need for change, and the residents of the 6th Ward agreed," Cobbs said.
Bukowski said the entire campaign was an experience he will learn from and he had no regrets with his campaign.
"It was a professional, honest and hard-working campaign," he said. "In the end I would do it all again. It was a blast. I put my best foot forward."
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region.
