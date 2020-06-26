WAUPONSEE TOWNSHIP — A Coal City man was killed in a one-vehicle car accident on Pine Bluff Road in Grundy County on Thursday.
A preliminary investigation indicates William Klegman, 66, was driving east on Pine Bluff Road when he entered into a ditch east of Illinois Route 47, according to a press release from the Grundy County Coroner's Office. It appears he was traveling at a slow rate of speed and may have been suffering from a medical condition.
Klegman was transported to Morris Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 8:44 p.m. Thursday.
