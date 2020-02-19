KANKAKEE — Kankakee 7th Ward alderman and Eastside Junior Football mainstay Carl Brown used his council seat to proclaim the Eastside Bulldogs will continue in Kankakee.
Near the conclusion of Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Brown briefly addressed the council to state the youth football program is not folding despite the Kankakee School District’s starting its own junior football program.
The Junior Kays program, recently announced by the Kays football staff and Superintendent Genevra Walters, has caused concern among some Bulldogs’ and Kankakee Colts’ backers that it would bring those programs to an end.
Brown said that is simply not the case.
The Bulldogs, of which Brown has been a coach and supporter of for more than 30 years, “have endured before and will endure again,” Brown said.
He said the youth programs have developed young men and women and will continue that tradition.
“I want you and the city to know that the Eastside [program] is not folding. It will endure this crisis,” he said.
During a recent informational meeting for new program, Kays football coach Derek Hart said he is working toward developing a feeder-type program to advance Kankakee’s gridiron success. The goal is to teach hopeful Kays players at a young age the systems employed by the junior varsity and varsity programs at the school.
The thought is if the same system is taught at a younger age, the players will have a more seamless transition into the program and thus have more success, Junior Kays organizers say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!