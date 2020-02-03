Officers set for Hundred Club
The Hundred Club of Kankakee County has elected officers.
Serving one-year terms will be the following: Larry Osenga, president; Dave Skelly, vice president; Paul Shreffler, secretary; and Dale Gerretse, treasurer.
The club is a non-profit charitable organization that helps provide support for the surviving spouse and dependents of law-enforcement officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty.
For more information about the club or to become a member, call membership chairmen Darrell Griffin at 815-791-3365 or Dr. Thomas Koehler at 815-939-4900.
