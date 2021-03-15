Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA) is seeking submissions for the “Brave, Bold and Believed Art Show,” an evening to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and the organization’s efforts to end sexual violence.
Artists are encouraged to create an original design in keeping with the themes of empowerment, strength, resilience and survivorship.
Students in seventh through 12th grades and adults are invited to participate.
Cash prizes will be awarded for both the adult and student divisions: Judges’ Choice ($100) and People’s Choice ($100).
Entries can be dropped off at the Kankakee and Watseka offices, located at 1440 W. Court St. and 1801 N. State Route 1 Suite 3, respectively, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 14 and 15. Submissions must have a completed entry form.
All entries will be displayed at the art show from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Majestic Theater in Kankakee.
For more information, visit clovealliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.