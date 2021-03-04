From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, Clove Alliance is hosting a free sexual harassment prevention training virtual event.
As of January 1, 2020, all businesses operating in Illinois must provide a minimum of one hour of sexual harassment training to all employees, per Illinois law. This free training from Clove fulfills this requirement, according to a press release.
To register for the upcoming virtual training, email prevention@clovealliance.org. For more information, visit clovealliance.org.
