Clove Alliance

Clove Alliance hosting a sexual harassment prevention training on March 10.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, Clove Alliance is hosting a free sexual harassment prevention training virtual event.

As of January 1, 2020, all businesses operating in Illinois must provide a minimum of one hour of sexual harassment training to all employees, per Illinois law. This free training from Clove fulfills this requirement, according to a press release.

To register for the upcoming virtual training, email prevention@clovealliance.org. For more information, visit clovealliance.org.