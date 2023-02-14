A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/
TONIGHT TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to noon CST /1 PM
EST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
According to Clove Alliance, every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Whether individuals are aware of it or not, everyone is likely working with survivors of sexual assault. Clove Alliance hopes to continue to spread awareness in hopes of creating a safer and more victim-centered community.
All employers in the state of Illinois are required to provide one hour of Sexual Harassment Prevention Training to all employees on a yearly basis. Clove Alliance is providing free virtual training to help companies stay updated with the latest labor laws, as well as working with businesses to create safe and inclusive working environments for all.
For businesses or agencies with eight or more employees, contact Clove Alliance to set up a private training session for your group. Note, this training does not fulfill the state’s requirements for licensed cosmetologists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.