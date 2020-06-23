CLIFTON — As Illinois prepares to roll into Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Friday, the Village of Clifton is anticipating the opening of its Centennial Pool sometime next week, contingent on the maintenance department's schedule and the regulation of chemicals and water temperature.
Because Phase 4 limits gatherings to 50 and fewer people, pool attendance will be limited to residents of the Central Unit School District. To accommodate restrictions as part of Phase 4, the pool will have two daily sessions: from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. The first 50 entrants will be allowed into the pool during a session. Once the session is full, no other entrants will be allowed until the next session.
There will be a $5 entrance fee. While attendance limits are in place, there will not be a membership option.
Swimmers will not be required to wear face coverings. However, in order to comply with the governor's executive order, face coverings will be expected when visitors are "unable to maintain a 6-foot social distance" outside of the pool.
The concession stand will offer pre-packaged or prepared foods with minimal contact from staff.
As discussed in the recent Local Improvement Committee meetings, all plans are subject to change based on updates from the state. For more information, visit cliftonillinois.com or search for Clifton Centennial Pool on Facebook.
