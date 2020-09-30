SPRINGFIELD -- A petition for executive clemency for convicted murderer Dee Eastman has been denied by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Craig Findley, chairman of the review board, informed Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe of the ruling this afternoon.
While it would seem unlikely someone who committed such a terrible crime would be granted clemency, Rowe said today that nothing is ever certain.
The murder of Jennifer Mesenbring and the wounding of two area police officers during the subsequent search and arrest of Eastman is one of the most-shocking crimes in Kankakee County history.
"We have certainly seen some clemencies granted that make you raise your eyebrows," Rowe said. His office filed paperwork in opposition to the petition.
The review board votes on the request and then makes its recommendation to the governor.
Eastman, who is serving a life sentence, cannot seek executive clemency again until mid September 2021.
Findley stated in the denial letter that the board does not discuss the reasoning behind a decision to grant or deny clemency.
The state's attorney's office opposed the clemency request and Rowe stated his office is thankful the governor and the review board agreed.
In May 1989, Eastman, then 25 and of Bourbonnais, shot and killed Jennifer Mesenbring, 25, also of Bourbonnais, along North Fifth Avenue just outside of Lafayette School where children were playing on playground equipment just after noon on a Friday.
Eastman fled the area in a stolen pickup and headed toward a wooded area along the Kankakee River.
In the following search for Eastman, he shot and wounded two police officers, Larry Osenga, then of the Kankakee Police Department, and Jeff Hackley, then of the Bradley Police Department.
Eastman was found guilty in October 1989.
