KANKAKEE — It weighs about 300 pounds, has a wing span of 17 feet and is at 15.3 feet in length.

For Lance Marczak, a 4th Ward alderman and the owner of the location where the downtown bar, Out On A Limb, calls home, there could not be anything better hanging from the ceiling.

That’s right. There is a 1961 Smith DSA-1 [Darn Small Aeroplane] miniplane hanging upside down from a steel I-beam in the 2,750-square-foot bar at 139 S. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you